A reliable Merseyside reporter has offered an update on Liverpool’s talks with Virgil van Dijk, as has Arne Slot while also informing us of Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley fitness status.

As the contract sagas regarding Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk rumble on, reliable journalist Paul Joyce has offered an update as to which player Liverpool are prioritising at this moment.

Writing for the Times, he said reported that despite Salah’s recent goal rush, “securing Van Dijk’s future is believed to be the priority for the club.”

This update comes just a few days before January 1, when the players can officially sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs.

In truth, though, this date is somewhat arbitrary, with Joyce explaining: “If the five-day countdown to the new year and a date when offers can come in induces nervousness outside Anfield, there is little suggestion that is the case within the corridors of power.

“For a start, Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, and the head coach, Arne Slot, are not so naive as to believe any interested parties will wait patiently before delivering their sales pitch to three stellar talents.

“The media fixate with January 1 much more than clubs.”

Slot has said that Van Dijk is in “constant talks” with Liverpool over a new contract and has insisted that the ability to sign pre-contracts with other clubs from January 1 isn’t currently an issue

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reports that Tyler Morton won’t leave on loan in January and “unless a midfielder is added, that stance (£20 million asking price) is likely to remain unchanged”

Meanwhile, journalist David Lynch says similar of Wataru Endo, reporting that the Reds will not move the Japanese on mid-season but could consider his position again at the end of the season

Slot has said Konate and Bradley aren’t “training with the group yet,” but did allude to them making a return to team training next week

This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe went over Liverpool’s win against Leicester and picked who they think should start against West Ham on Sunday:

“The Reds lacked precision in that first 45, aside from that moment of magic from Gakpo. His all-round performance was right out of the top drawer, and his turn and assist for Salah’s goal was boss. “The sheer inevitability of Mo once again stood out, too. “Not his best night, all told, but the ability to pass that ball into the side-netting seemingly with only the eye of a needle to work with sets him apart from anyone right now. Genius at work.”

On this day in 2017, Liverpool announced that they were signing Van Dijk on January 1, 2018.

The £75 million price tag was mocked by some, but the Dutchman has gone on to cement himself as one of the greatest centre-backs of all time.

The arrival of Van Dijk signalled the start of a great period in Liverpool’s history, as he won the Champions League and Premier League in his first two full seasons.

Hopefully there will be plenty more silverware with the Dutchman to come!