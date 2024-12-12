Diogo Jota was perhaps a surprise absentee for the trip to Girona in midweek, but the Liverpool striker is “closer than he’s ever been” to making his return.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured since the 2-1 win at home to Chelsea on October 20, having suffered a rib injury in that game.

Jota has missed Liverpool’s last 11 matches, and while Arne Slot‘s side have continued to excel without him, having him back will be a huge boost.

Speaking to Anfield Agenda, journalist David Lynch explained when the Portuguese is most likely to return and said it was no shock that he missed the win at Girona despite training.

“I wasn’t surprised by that to be honest, because he’s only just back,” Lynch said.

“The part of training we see [before Champions League games] is not full training either, so maybe he was joining in with that first part but it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s fully doing training with the lads. I wasn’t shocked about that.

“It’s hard to say when he will be back. Could he come into training this week now that they’re back and be in the squad vs. Fulham? I certainly hope so.

“He’s obviously closer than he’s ever been at any point. If not Fulham it will probably be the game after that.

“But it’s literally marginal and decided by whether he trains in the next couple of days or they just want to push it back a little bit because they don’t want to risk it.

“We’ll have to see but he’s very, very close.”

Chiesa “should be back”

Lynch also provided a brief update on Federico Chiesa‘s situation, saying he expects him to return to Liverpool’s squad for the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

“With Chiesa, obviously [missed Girona with] illness, he should be back,” he added. “So really, really hope to see him in the squad vs. Fulham.

Having Jota back in the fold is fantastic news for Liverpool, given his ruthlessness in front of goal and tireless work ethic out of possession.

Whether it’s Fulham this weekend or the trip to Southampton for the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday remains to be seen, but he is nearer than ever to a return to the pitch.

With Darwin Nunez struggling for confidence and top form, the need to get the Reds’ No. 20 back is even greater, as he looks to add to his tally of 60 goals in 155 matches.

As for Chiesa, the hope is that his Liverpool career can now kick into gear, following a slow start that has seen him limited to just one appearance and 18 minutes of action in the Premier League.

David Lynch’s work can be followed on Substack.