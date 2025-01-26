Thankfully, there were no unexpected surprises from Liverpool’s final training session before Ipswich‘s visit, while one club was ready to offer Darwin Nunez eye-watering money.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Arne Slot oversaw a 26-man squad at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, with Curtis Jones the only player not spotted after his injury in midweek.

There were sightings of Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez as their rehabilitation continues from soft tissue injuries but they, of course, were in the gym and not in the outdoor team training session.

Nevertheless, Slot still has a strong squad to pick from on Saturday with the following 26 players in training on the eve of the clash:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Chiesa, Danns

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Jones has been ruled OUT against Ipswich with the issue he suffered in midweek, and Slot also cast doubt over the following two fixtures

One Saudi club was reportedly prepared to offer Darwin Nunez £558k-a-WEEK if he were to leave Liverpool this month – that is ridiculous money!

Staff at Liverpool were reportedly concerned over Stefan Bajcetic‘s playing style with it said he was viewed more as a ‘Klopp player’ – he is to remain at Salzburg where plenty will be watching his progress

Robbie Fowler has been linked with the vacant manager’s role at League One Bolton, the ex-Red was last in the hot seat in 2023 at Saudi club Al-Qadsiah (Mirror)

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has joined David Moyes’ backroom staff at Everton as their set-piece coach – something to look out for at Goodison on February 12

More from This Is Anfield

Liverpool have not been active participants in the transfer window, but we all feel they should be. And Mo Stewart has presented a compelling argument for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras:

Compared with the other contenders, Carreras has a clear advantage in terms of aerial and ground duel win percentage, passing volume and progressive passes made. Younger than Robinson, stronger than Gutierrez, better concentration than Kerkez, a greater goal threat than Dorgu and a more progressive passer than Ait-Nouri. When looking for a player that ticks all of the required boxes, Carreras is the standout.

Elsewhere in the football world today

Dominic Solanke will miss the Carabao Cup decider next month due to a knee injury that will keep him out for up to six weeks. Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner are also to miss out (Spurs)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has not entirely ruled out a January move for Man United‘s Alejandro Garnacho – signing another forward to replace the forward that replaced the last forward…

Mikel Arteta has said he is consulting his own players over potential signings this month, that sounds like an interesting approach…(Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

The battle of Spion Kop was fought on January 24, 1900 during the Boer War in South Africa, when members of the British army fought to capture a hilltop named Spion Kop – or Spioenkop in Afrikaans.

If you are wondering about its relevancy, the name of the stand at Anfield originates from this very battle.

Three hundred soldiers were killed and many were from Liverpool, so it is claimed that survivors from the battle chose to honour their fallen comrades by naming the new stand at Anfield after the hill they had fought for.

Opened in 1906, the Spion Kop has since become an integral part of Liverpool’s identity and a key factor in the club becoming as famous as it has.