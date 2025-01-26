➔ SUPPORT US
26 in training pre-Ipswich & ridiculous Nunez wage ‘offer’ – Latest Liverpool FC News

Thankfully, there were no unexpected surprises from Liverpool’s final training session before Ipswich‘s visit, while one club was ready to offer Darwin Nunez eye-watering money.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, January 20, 2025: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (L) and captain Virgil van Dijk during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arne Slot oversaw a 26-man squad at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, with Curtis Jones the only player not spotted after his injury in midweek.

There were sightings of Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez as their rehabilitation continues from soft tissue injuries but they, of course, were in the gym and not in the outdoor team training session.

Nevertheless, Slot still has a strong squad to pick from on Saturday with the following 26 players in training on the eve of the clash:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Chiesa, Danns

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Lille OSC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jones has been ruled OUT against Ipswich with the issue he suffered in midweek, and Slot also cast doubt over the following two fixtures
  • Robbie Fowler has been linked with the vacant manager’s role at League One Bolton, the ex-Red was last in the hot seat in 2023 at Saudi club Al-Qadsiah (Mirror)

2YF7PGE Lisbon, Portugal. 27th Oct, 2024. Alvaro Carreras (SL Benfica) seen in action during the Liga Portugal game between teams of SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio Da Luz. final score; SL Benfica 5:0 Rio Ave FC (Photo by Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Liverpool have not been active participants in the transfer window, but we all feel they should be. And Mo Stewart has presented a compelling argument for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras:

Compared with the other contenders, Carreras has a clear advantage in terms of aerial and ground duel win percentage, passing volume and progressive passes made.

Younger than Robinson, stronger than Gutierrez, better concentration than Kerkez, a greater goal threat than Dorgu and a more progressive passer than Ait-Nouri.

When looking for a player that ticks all of the required boxes, Carreras is the standout.

Why left-back Man United sold for £5m would be a transformational transfer for LFC

PHILADELPHIA - Monday, July 29, 2024: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media after an open training session at Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park ahead of a pre-season friendly match against Liverpool FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Dominic Solanke will miss the Carabao Cup decider next month due to a knee injury that will keep him out for up to six weeks. Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner are also to miss out (Spurs)
  • Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has not entirely ruled out a January move for Man United‘s Alejandro Garnacho – signing another forward to replace the forward that replaced the last forward…
  • Mikel Arteta has said he is consulting his own players over potential signings this month, that sounds like an interesting approach…(Sky Sports)

Retro Pic: The Spion Kop, Main Stand under construction at Anfield Liverpool FC. 25th August 1928 ((PA / Alamy Media))

The battle of Spion Kop was fought on January 24, 1900 during the Boer War in South Africa, when members of the British army fought to capture a hilltop named Spion Kop – or Spioenkop in Afrikaans.

If you are wondering about its relevancy, the name of the stand at Anfield originates from this very battle.

Three hundred soldiers were killed and many were from Liverpool, so it is claimed that survivors from the battle chose to honour their fallen comrades by naming the new stand at Anfield after the hill they had fought for.

Opened in 1906, the Spion Kop has since become an integral part of Liverpool’s identity and a key factor in the club becoming as famous as it has.

