Liverpool’s problem position is becoming increasingly clear, and there could be the ideal solution in Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras – a player sold by Man United only eight months ago.

Finding potential transfer targets for Liverpool feels like an exercise in futility.

With less than two weeks before the transfer deadline on February 3, it looks like there will be no further additions to Arne Slot‘s double table-topping squad.

The £41.5 million spent across the last three windows have been worth just 186 Federico Chiesa minutes on the pitch, as the Dutch head coach has worked his magic with players signed and developed by his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s stance has always been that when your team is this good, it’s hard to find better.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce insists that the club are “ready and waiting to react if there’s a deal to be done that makes sense for the long term.”

Therefore, the mission is to find a player who can add impetus to the quest for trophies in 2024/25 and lock down his position for years to come.

Which position should be the priority?

There is potential flux in the forward line, with Mohamed Salah not yet secured, Darwin Nunez increasingly looking like his future lies elsewhere, and Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota entering the ‘renew or sell’ windows of their respective deals.

Chiesa will hope he can shake off his fitness issues to become a regular contributor.

However, in the short term, even the loss of Jota once again leaves the tantalising prospect of Jayden Danns cameos, should they resist offers to loan him to the Championship.

Defensive midfield was earmarked for improvement this summer, but the breakdown of the Martin Zubimendi deal led to the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch as a stellar No. 6.

There should be another player to compete with the young Dutchman and give him the occasional rest, but Slot believes he can solve that issue from within, even if Wataru Endo is yet to start a game that matters this term.

Man City are proving that it’s hard to find proven quality in this position mid-season, and Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister represent capable alternatives.

Similarly, Slot has augmented his four front-line centre-backs with part-timers from midfield. Endo and Gravenberch have shown that they can be relied on in certain circumstances, and Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez have deputised ably at right-back.

Both departments will need addressing soon – especially if Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold leave – but the summer window provides a greater opportunity, as selling clubs aren’t in the middle of battles for trophies, European places or avoiding relegation.

Klopp saw Gomez as an option at left-back, but under Slot, there’s been half a Carabao Cup game, despite the injury issues of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

The gritty Scot has been a legendary figure as Liverpool won everything there is to win, but this season has shown that his time at the top is nearly up. Tsimikas has been unable to reach his early season form since returning, and both players have been targeted by opposing teams.

Thirty and 29 respectively by the season’s end, and with Owen Beck not showing the levels that saw Conor Bradley come from the loan system to the first team, Liverpool should buy a left-back.

What qualities does a Slot left-back need?

Variety.

In the buildup, the left-back is narrow, alongside the centre-backs to form a back three, with the right-back more advanced.

When Liverpool are camped on the edge of an opponent’s final third, they need the pace and stamina to overlap, creating space for Diaz or Cody Gakpo to cut inside.

An accurate and consistent crosser, the ideal candidate will also be a goal threat, as they will often find themselves in space at the back post when teams double up on Salah.

We usually prioritise attacking for the modern full-back, but he must also be adept at one-vs-one defending, and able to deal with an aerial and physical bombardment in the Premier League.

Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of left-backs this month, suggesting plenty of quality options are available.

Antonee Robinson, Milos Kerkez, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Patrick Dorgu and Miguel Gutierrez have all been mooted, but I believe there is one contender clear of the rest – with the potential to be the next defensive superstar.

Alvaro Carreras has only been at Benfica for a year, but he has already become their most eye-catching talent.

The 21-year-old has three goals and four assists from 30 matches this season and has earned rave reviews for his defensive prowess on top of those attacking numbers.

What makes Carreras the best candidate?

For those who dismiss the quality of the Portuguese Primera Liga, Benfica’s blockbuster clash with Barcelona in the Champions League proves exactly what Carreras can bring.

He was a constant attacking threat, using pace and intelligence to utilise the space, whether it appeared on the outside or through the centre.

His assist for Vangelis Pavlidis’ first goal was the kind of ball defenders hate – fast and accurate. Defensively, his four interceptions, three tackles and two clearances kept the supremely talented Lamine Yamal quiet.

Even his late mistakes – a soft concession of a penalty and a lapse in concentration to allow Raphinha to score the winner – can be mitigated by the remarkable circumstances.

The data is even more conclusive than the eye test.

* Stats visual via DataMB

A high-volume passer with a high completion rate predominantly played in dangerous areas, Carreras can cover for the qualities of Alexander-Arnold when Slot wants to – or has to – play a more traditional right-back like Bradley.

Compared with the other contenders, Carreras has a clear advantage in terms of aerial and ground duel win percentage, passing volume and progressive passes made.

Younger than Robinson, stronger than Gutierrez, better concentration than Kerkez, a greater goal threat than Dorgu and a more progressive passer than Ait-Nouri.

When looking for a player that ticks all of the required boxes, Carreras is the standout.

The mechanics of a deal

This could be where it gets tricky. Carreras was sold to Benfica by Man United, who inserted a buyback clause requiring an outlay of just €20 million (£16.9m).

For every other team, his release clause is €50 million (£42.2m), which is reportedly around what Bournemouth are looking for to sell Kerkez.

With Ruben Amorim’s side also linked with plenty of left-backs, including Kerkez, Dorgu, Ait-Nouri and Gutierrez, and Tyrell Malacia seeking a new club, it would seem an obvious move for them to exercise their Carreras option.

And yet, those at Old Trafford have consistently avoided the obvious, which is how they let a talent like Carreras leave for just £5 million in the first place.

Perhaps they don’t feel Carreras would suit playing wing-back – which would suggest that they haven’t been paying attention – but as it stands, United have left the door open for others.

Liverpool are unquestionably the better prospect for a young, ambitious player.

The sale of Joao Neves to PSG means that Benfica don’t desperately need money, but their transfer model is built on allowing talented youngsters to move on.

The loss to Barcelona leaves them in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages, and in that scenario, Liverpool might not need to pay the full release clause.

Barcelona are another interested club, but they have their own young talent in Alejandro Balde, aside from the ever-present issue of their finances.

Liverpool’s financial issues aren’t a lack of money, but an apparent lack of desire to spend it.

However, if they are only looking for game-changers, there’s no better option than the man their rivals left behind.

• You can follow Mo Stewart on X, @The_Mighty_Mojo, and tune into his YouTube channel here.