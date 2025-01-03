As Liverpool consider whether to send Jayden Danns on loan for the remainder of the season, three Championship clubs have been credited with interest in lining up a deal.

The 19-year-old successfully returned from a long-term back injury to emerge as an option for Arne Slot‘s first team, coming off the bench twice and scoring once in recent cup outings.

Danns is a prime candidate for a loan, but Slot conceded Diogo Jota‘s recent injury has made it a dilemma for the club as they consider short and long-term implications for the club and the player.

“It’s up to us as a club to make the best possible decision for the near future, but also for the long-term future of this club,” Slot recently explained.

That has not stopped Championship clubs from queuing up to be in the mix for Danns, with the Athletic‘s James Pearce name-checking Stoke, Blackburn and Preston North End as interested suitors.

They are “among a host of Championship clubs keen” to land the teenager, who has made seven senior club appearances to date.

Liverpool have a strong relationship with the aforementioned clubs, with Lewis Koumas currently on loan at Stoke while Owen Beck is the latest club youngster to thrive at Blackburn.

Preston, meanwhile, has previously taken on Calvin Ramsay and Sepp van den Berg, though the latter enjoyed a lot more success at Deepdale.

An opportunity to be involved regularly at senior level would be an invaluable opportunity for Danns, but continued fitness issues across Slot’s forward line leaves plenty to consider.

Diogo Jota is sidelined once more with a muscle injury and is expected to be out for “weeks, not months,” while Federico Chiesa is still not ready to play 90 minutes.

The club have until 11pm (GMT) on February 3 to make a final decision on Danns’ future, as well as James McConnell‘s, who is also attracting interest from the Championship.

Kaide Gordon and Luke Chambers, meanwhile, are also expected to leave on loan again for the remainder of the season after being recalled and halted by injury, respectively.

In other news on the loan front, it has been confirmed that Liverpool do have a recall option for Ben Doak but it expires earlier than the January transfer window deadline.