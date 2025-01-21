Ben Doak has been at the centre of Premier League transfer speculation this month and Middlesbrough have confirmed a recall clause exists in his loan deal, but only to a certain date.

Doak is enjoying a fruitful loan spell with Middlesbrough in the Championship, making 19 starts from 22 appearances to catch the eye of interested Premier League clubs.

Liverpool rejected offers upwards of £15 million from Crystal Palace and Ipswich, while reports in Middlesbrough suggested he could be used in a package to sign Bournemouth‘s Antoine Semenyo.

Although it has since quietened down, Boro manager Michael Carrick confirmed on Monday that Liverpool do have an option to recall the 19-year-old from his loan this month.

There is, however, a cut-off date, with the Northern Echo reporting that the club “would have to do so at least a week or so ahead of deadline day,” which is on February 3.

Speaking on the situation, Carrick said: “There is a cut-off point. There’s something in place that means it’s not to the end of the window with Ben, it’s not something that will run to then.

“It doesn’t go up to that point. A lot of loans have that kind of arrangement in place, and it’s something that is there.

“There’s nothing changing with that situation, genuinely. There’s nothing changed there, and we’re pretty calm about things.”

Boro will be quietly confident that they can hold on to Doak for the remainder of the season, though Liverpool could have their recall option until January 27, at the latest.

The club value the 19-year-old at around £30 million and they will be comfortable leaving the Scot where he is until the end of the season unless that valuation is met or an opportunity arises.

The fact that journalists communicated a valuation earlier this month suggests the club are willing to let the talented youngster leave for the right fee. But it remains to be seen if anyone will meet Liverpool’s price tag before their impending deadline.