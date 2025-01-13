Liverpool have rejected a number of bids for Ben Doak this month, and now a claim has been made that the club are considering using him in a deal for Bournemouth‘s Antoine Semenyo.

Doak has been impressing on loan at Middlesbrough this season and the likes of Crystal Palace and Ipswich have had offers upwards of £15 million rejected by Liverpool.

The club value the 19-year-old at around £30 million, though recent reports have been consistent that the club plan for him to stay at Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.

It has, however, felt like the door has been left ajar should Doak’s valuation be met or an opportunity arise – and we could be on the cusp of the latter after a report on Monday.

According to the Northern Echo‘s chief sports writer, Scott Wilson, who has strong connections in the North East, Liverpool are “considering using the winger as part of a package.”

The package would be for Bournemouth‘s Semenyo, who the club have been scouting and Wilson names as a “leading long-term attacking target.”

The Cherries value their 25-year-old forward in the region of £50 million, a fee Liverpool would “ideally not want to pay” in the January transfer window.

With “strong suggestions” Bournemouth are interested in Doak, it is claimed by Merseyside sources that Liverpool “have indicated a willingness” to consider including the Scot in any potential deal.

Semenyo has proved one of the most impressive wide players in the league so far, scoring six and assisting three goals across all competitions.

The Ghanaian is at his best on the right wing, which we all know is Mohamed Salah‘s position, but he can also play centrally and on the left.

At 25, Semenyo would be a player for now and the long term, but the critical thinkers among us may sense this is part of the talks with Salah as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also been linked this month.

Liverpool need to plan for life without Salah as of right now he is out of contract in the summer, but the club would not baulk at timely links to players in his position as negotiations continue.

As for Doak, Middlesbrough can only maintain their stance that they want to keep the teenager but they are at the mercy of Liverpool and their future planning in attack.