Famous Liverpool song, A Liverbird Upon My Chest, made its comeback on Wednesday evening, and it could now become the soundtrack of the season.

The Reds may have been beaten 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, but it was still a night to feel positive.

For much of the game the away fans belted out A Liverbird Upon My Chest, which is one of the club’s most famous songs, containing the lyrics:

A TEAM THAT PLAYS THE LIVERPOOL WAY ? For the last 10 minutes in Eindhoven ? pic.twitter.com/vXhQghTYsi — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 29, 2025

“A Liverbird upon my chest,

We are the men, of Shankly’s best,

A team that plays the Liverpool way,

And wins the championship in May.”

The song, sung to the tune of ‘The Ballad of the Green Berets’, is significant for a number of reasons, not least because it has been sung throughout the decades.

It typically comes when there is a genuine belief growing that a special season is on the cards, which is certainly the case with this Liverpool side.

Much like how ‘Allez Allez Allez’ and ‘Jurgen said to me’ became the soundtrack to recent seasons, this one could be set to do the same as the Reds seek trophies on four fronts.

With each passing week, the more it feels as though Slot and his players could do something remarkable, with the quadruple dream still alive.

And most importantly, Liverpool are top of both the Premier League and Champions League.

As The Anfield Wrap’s Craig Hannan explained after the PSV game, this is a tune that is “ours” as Liverpool supporters, rather than the generic chants churned out by other fans.

It feels like it could become the song of 2024/25.

Hopefully, A Liverpool Upon My Chest is sung loudly at Bournemouth on Saturday, as the Reds look for one of their biggest wins of the season so far.

A Liverbird Upon My Chest full lyrics

Here’s a song about a football team

The greatest team you’ve ever seen

A team that play total Football

They’ve won the league, Europe and all.

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May

With Kenny Dalglish on the ball

He was the greatest of them all

And Ian Rush, four goals or two

Left Evertonians feeling blue

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May

Now if you go down Goodison Way

Hard luck stories you hear each day

There’s not a trophy to be seen

‘Cos Liverpool have swept them clean

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May

Now on the glorious 10th of May

There’s laughing reds on Wembley Way

We’re full of smiles and joy and glee

It’s Everton 1 and Liverpool 3

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May

Now on the 20th of May

We’re laughing still on Wembley Way

Those Evertonians are feeling blue

It’s Liverpool 3 and Everton 2

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May

And as we sang round Goodison Park

With crying blues all in a nark

They’re probably crying still

at Liverpool 5 and Everton nil.

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May

We Remember them with pride

Those mighty reds of Shankly’s side

And Kenny’s boys of ’88

There’s never been a side so great

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May

Now back in 1965

When great Bill Shankly was alive

We’re playing Leeds, the score’s 1-1

When it fell to the head of Ian St John

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May

On April 15th ’89

What should have been a joyous time

Ninety seven Friends, we all shall miss

And all the Kopites want justice (JUSTICE!)

A Liverbird upon my chest

We are the men, of Shankly’s best

A team that plays the Liverpool way

And wins the championship in May.