Famous Liverpool song, A Liverbird Upon My Chest, made its comeback on Wednesday evening, and it could now become the soundtrack of the season.
The Reds may have been beaten 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, but it was still a night to feel positive.
For much of the game the away fans belted out A Liverbird Upon My Chest, which is one of the club’s most famous songs, containing the lyrics:
A TEAM THAT PLAYS THE LIVERPOOL WAY ?
For the last 10 minutes in Eindhoven ? pic.twitter.com/vXhQghTYsi
— The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 29, 2025
“A Liverbird upon my chest,
We are the men, of Shankly’s best,
A team that plays the Liverpool way,
And wins the championship in May.”
The song, sung to the tune of ‘The Ballad of the Green Berets’, is significant for a number of reasons, not least because it has been sung throughout the decades.
It typically comes when there is a genuine belief growing that a special season is on the cards, which is certainly the case with this Liverpool side.
Much like how ‘Allez Allez Allez’ and ‘Jurgen said to me’ became the soundtrack to recent seasons, this one could be set to do the same as the Reds seek trophies on four fronts.
With each passing week, the more it feels as though Slot and his players could do something remarkable, with the quadruple dream still alive.
And most importantly, Liverpool are top of both the Premier League and Champions League.
As The Anfield Wrap’s Craig Hannan explained after the PSV game, this is a tune that is “ours” as Liverpool supporters, rather than the generic chants churned out by other fans.
It feels like it could become the song of 2024/25.
Hopefully, A Liverpool Upon My Chest is sung loudly at Bournemouth on Saturday, as the Reds look for one of their biggest wins of the season so far.
A Liverbird Upon My Chest full lyrics
Here’s a song about a football team
The greatest team you’ve ever seen
A team that play total Football
They’ve won the league, Europe and all.
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May
With Kenny Dalglish on the ball
He was the greatest of them all
And Ian Rush, four goals or two
Left Evertonians feeling blue
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May
Now if you go down Goodison Way
Hard luck stories you hear each day
There’s not a trophy to be seen
‘Cos Liverpool have swept them clean
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May
Now on the glorious 10th of May
There’s laughing reds on Wembley Way
We’re full of smiles and joy and glee
It’s Everton 1 and Liverpool 3
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May
Now on the 20th of May
We’re laughing still on Wembley Way
Those Evertonians are feeling blue
It’s Liverpool 3 and Everton 2
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May
And as we sang round Goodison Park
With crying blues all in a nark
They’re probably crying still
at Liverpool 5 and Everton nil.
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May
We Remember them with pride
Those mighty reds of Shankly’s side
And Kenny’s boys of ’88
There’s never been a side so great
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May
Now back in 1965
When great Bill Shankly was alive
We’re playing Leeds, the score’s 1-1
When it fell to the head of Ian St John
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May
On April 15th ’89
What should have been a joyous time
Ninety seven Friends, we all shall miss
And all the Kopites want justice (JUSTICE!)
A Liverbird upon my chest
We are the men, of Shankly’s best
A team that plays the Liverpool way
And wins the championship in May.
Fan Comments