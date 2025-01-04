Alexis Mac Allister has spoken of his gratitude to Arne Slot for allowing him some time off recently, explaining how much it has benefited him.

While much focus has rightly been on Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool’s midfield this season, Mac Allister has been exceptional in his own right.

The Argentine has started 15 of the Reds’ Premier League matches, dictating the tempo of games and shining in a double pivot alongside Gravenberch.

Mac Allister is in a superb run of form currently, with a trip to Saint Moritz in the Swiss Alps with his family last month allowing him a break, having picked up two suspensions.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Mac Allister admitted that this is the best he’s felt in a Liverpool shirt, thanking Slot for granting him a breather.

“Definitely,” Mac Allister said when asked if this is the most comfortable he’s felt.

“We come back to the days off I had, I want to say thank you to Arne [Slot], the coaching staff and my teammates as well because while they were running a lot, I had a week off in between because I was suspended for the Premier League and Champions League at the same time.

“I had a week off, which was really important for me to be with the family and to enjoy and recharge the batteries. I’m really glad about my performances so far.

“Hopefully we can keep on going.”

The workload on players in the modern game is greater than it has ever been, so the importance of enjoying some rest is huge.

In hindsight, Mac Allister’s respective one-match bans in the Premier League and Champions League have allowed him to refresh, and he looks as good as ever.

There was a spell earlier in the season when he looked off the pace, having not been fully fit on international duty with Argentina, but he looks full of life now.

There is a strong argument to say that that Mac Allister is Liverpool’s most important player after Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, and he is going to be a huge figure in the coming months.

The 26-year-old is not only an elite-level midfielder but also a born winner, having secured World Cup and Copa America glory with Argentina.