Joe Gomez is “not in a good place” after suffering a hamstring injury last time out at West Ham, with Arne Slot providing an update on his recovery on Friday.

Gomez was forced off midway through the first half in Liverpool’s 5-0 win last weekend, in a frustrating setback for the reliable defender.

He subsequently underwent scans to determine the severity of his injury and speaking ahead of the visit of Man United, Slot confirmed that he would be “out for a few weeks” at least.

The likelihood is that Gomez will spend a longer period on the sidelines, with the head coach often vague regarding the health of his players.

“Joe is, of course, not in a good place when it comes to his injury,” Slot told reporters. “He’s out for a few weeks.”

A major positive when it comes to Gomez’s layoff is that both Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley will rejoin team training on Friday after long-term knee and hamstring injuries.

Given Liverpool’s No. 2 provides cover at both centre-back and right-back, having those two options available again is certainly timely.

For Gomez, though, this is a disappointing situation, coming after a run of nine consecutive starts, most often alongside long-term centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk.

The hope will be that his recovery runs smoothly, particularly as Jarell Quansah is the only other senior option at the heart of the defence in his absence.

It remains to be seen whether Konate will be fit to start against a struggling Man United side on Sunday, with Quansah on standby if the Frenchman is not yet ready.

Gomez had only missed one game this season prior to his current layoff, which came during speculation over a move away from Liverpool at the very start of the campaign.