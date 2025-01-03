Arne Slot has confirmed that Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley will be involved in team training on Friday for the first time since their injuries in a welcome boost.

With Joe Gomez sustaining a hamstring injury at West Ham and a hectic schedule still on the horizon, defensive reinforcements cannot come soon enough for Liverpool.

Thankfully, Slot offered a positive update on Konate and Bradley ahead of Man United‘s visit on Sunday, with the pair to rejoin full training after an eight-game absence.

“Conor and Ibou will train with us today for the first time,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“Curious and interested to see where they exactly are. They’ve worked hard to come back to the team.

“The next step is always how do you handle team sessions, so they will train with us today.”

Bradley (hamstring) and Konate (knee) both sustained their injuries in the win over Real Madrid at the end of November and their return will be a timely one.

As Slot eluded to, they still have steps to make in training before they can prove their fitness to be up for selection – but the Reds boss will certainly welcome their presence.

Moreover, when asked about the rest of the squad’s fitness, Slot added: “Of course they still have to come in, but we trained yesterday and I assume everyone is fit.

“Although, we are in the period where some people get sick, but I heard nothing about that yet.

“Hopefully everybody is ready, except for Joe Gomez, to be part of the game on Sunday.”