Liverpool have now rejected a £15 million bid for Ben Doak from Crystal Palace, with the Reds in no rush to sell the winger as they set a high price tag.

Earlier on Friday it emerged that Liverpool had received an offer worth £15 million for their young winger Doak, who is shining on loan at Middlesbrough.

It came after claims over the summer that the club would listen to offers for the 19-year-old, before he departed on a temporary basis to the Riverside.

But any belief Liverpool could make a quick sale have been swiftly shot down, with journalists on Merseyside including the Times‘ Paul Joyce reporting that Palace’s bid has been rejected.

Liverpool value Doak at around £30 million, with it explained that the transfers of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham (£25m) and Wilson Odobert to Tottenham (£30m) over the summer are being used “as a benchmark.”

The Scotland international is said to be “subject of interest from a number of Premier League and European clubs,” with the Mail‘s Lewis Steele reporting that the Reds have “turned down several approaches.”

As it stands, the plan is for Doak to stay at Middlesbrough for the rest of the season with a view to returning to challenge for a spot at Liverpool.

“It remains to be seen how Liverpool will respond if Palace or others significantly up their bid, however,” writes the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe.

Given it is early in the transfer window, which closes on February 3, it could be that clubs begin to grow desperate and eventually meet Liverpool’s price tag.

That a valuation has even been set – and communicated to journalists – suggests that the club would be willing to sell their No. 50 for the right price.

Liverpool have already rejected a bid of a similar value from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold this month, while there has been movement when it comes to two of their other loanees.

Rhys Williams‘ half-season deal with Morecambe has been extended to the end of the campaign, while Calvin Ramsay‘s stay at League One Wigan has been cut short.