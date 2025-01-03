Liverpool receive £15 million offer for Ben Doak

Ben Doak could be set to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis this month, with reports claiming the club have received a £15 million offer for the winger.

Doak has been Liverpool’s standout loanee so far this season, becoming a key player for Middlesbrough in the Championship, which has attracted wider interest.

There had been suggestions that the Reds could recall their 19-year-old forward this month with a view to sending him on loan to another Premier League side.

But now reports, including via the Mail‘s Sami Mokbel, claim Liverpool have received a £15 million offer for Doak from Crystal Palace.

Palace sold both Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew in the summer while Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr came in, but manager Oliver Glasner is seemingly eager to add further to his attacking ranks.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool would consider selling Doak for £15 million, however early suggestions are that this bid will be rejected.

Arne Slot currently has six senior forwards in his first-team squad, but Federico Chiesa has so far struggled for fitness and there are already doubts over his long-term future.

However, it is unclear whether Slot sees Doak as part of his plans going forward, particularly after he was demoted to the academy ranks in pre-season.

Doak only joined Liverpool from Celtic in 2022 and has enjoyed an impressive rise since, including 10 first-team appearances and a regular role in the Scotland national team.

So far at Middlesbrough he has two goals and five assists in 20 appearances, with manager Michael Carrick unsurprisingly keen to retain his services to the end of the season.