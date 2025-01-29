With another quiet transfer window almost complete for Liverpool, Arne Slot has declared the Reds are “definitely working on” deals for the summer.

Assuming there are no incomings during the final days of the January window, Liverpool will have signed just one player in the last three transfer periods, not including Giorgi Mamardashvili.

That incoming came in the form of Federico Chiesa for just an initial £10 million.

The Reds’ inactivity is set to end in the summer, though, with Slot admitting Liverpool are “definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”

Speaking to the BBC, the head coach said: “Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League. I’m hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level.

“I know people sometimes question this because they haven’t seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There’s a reason for that – because we’re happy with the squad.

“But I do know we’re definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”

Potential move for Stefan Bajcetic

While we don’t expect Liverpool to sign any players in the remaining days of the January window, there could still be some outgoings.

Kaide Gordon could leave on loan, having returned early from his previous spell at Norwich, while Dominic Corness, who spent last season at Swiss club Yverdon-Sport, could also look for an exit.

Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic has been linked with a change of loan club.

The Spaniard’s spell at Red Bull Salzburg hasn’t gone to plan, with manager Pep Lijnders having left and the 20-year-old starting just two of their last six league matches.

At the weekend, local Tenerife newspaper Atlantico Hoy now claim that Las Palmas are “in the process of closing” a deal to sign Bajcetic on loan.

Merseyside source DaveOCKOP has added to the rumours by reporting that the deal is now done with Las Palmas to send him to Gran Canaria for the rest of the season.

Better-established reporters are yet to respond to the claims.

Darwin Nunez has been the subject of interest and of exorbitant wage offers from Saudi Arabia, but the Reds “have no intention of selling him at this stage in the window,” wrote the Athletic‘s David Ornstein.