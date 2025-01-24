With the status of Liverpool’s first-choice left-back one of the biggest topics among fans this season, Arne Slot has suggested there is no longer a No. 1.

Andy Robertson had been Liverpool’s starting left-back for six-and-a-half seasons heading into the current campaign, but the balance has shifted under Slot.

With the Scotland captain not performing to the same levels this time out, as well as playing with ongoing injuries at times, there has been more of an emphasis on rotation in the role.

That has seen Kostas Tsimikas given more starting opportunities – particularly of late – and with Robertson proving more error-prone this season, many supporters have backed the Greek to take over as first choice.

Asked whether the decision to rotate was purely a case of managing Robertson’s workload or due to Tsimikas’ performance levels, Slot gave a telling answer.

“I think both,” he told reporters on Friday, suggesting he no longer saw a drop-off between his two left-backs.

“If Kostas was on a completely different level than Robbo, then it would not be smart to rotate in that position or manage the load, because then you drop so far in quality that it could be a risk.

“I don’t know what Kostas’ situation was last season – I know that he didn’t play a lot but I don’t know which level he was at – but from the moment I came in, in our tour of the United States, he did really well.

“So he’s proved that he can play in the left full-back position as well.

“Since we’ve got now two good options in my opinion, you indeed see that we are managing loads and rotate in that position quite a bit.”

It should perhaps come as no surprise given the performances from both Robertson and Tsimikas this season, but Slot’s comments certainly indicate a power shift.

Whether the No. 21 takes over as the predominant starter in the second half of the campaign remains to be seen, with it worth stressing that Robertson (1,852) has still played considerably more minutes so far than his alternate (999).

But with less stability now with the Scot than in previous seasons under Jurgen Klopp, it is clearly a situation that will need addressing.

The likelihood is that Liverpool do so in the transfer market, with a signing to be expected in the summer as the club weigh up a number of options including Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez.

Until then, though, it would no surprise if Tsimikas breaks his record for starts in the Premier League and Europe in a single season at Liverpool.

In each of the past three campaigns he has started 13 games across the league and either the Champions League or Europa League, but just beyond the halfway point this time around he already has seven starts.