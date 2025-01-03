Arne Slot has dismissed speculation over Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid this month, insisting his right-back is “fully committed” to Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is now into the final six months of his contract and is the subject of a concerted effort from Real to secure his signature.

That has included at least one bid to sign him in January, though Liverpool are unwilling to consider any offers for their vice-captain mid-season.

The situation remains a major concern for not only supporters but the club itself, but speaking on Friday, Slot insisted Alexander-Arnold remains “fully committed.”

“I can tell you that he’s playing on Sunday,” he said, when asked if Liverpool would categorically not sell Alexander-Arnold in January.

“And hopefully he brings the same performance that he’s brought for the last half-year.”

While Slot could have been seen to be dodging the question over a potential transfer this month, sources at Liverpool maintain that their No. 66 is not for sale.

“Everybody saw how great of a half-season he’s had, how much he is here, how much he wants to win here,” Slot continued.

“He played an incredible game against West Ham, I think we all remember the pass he gave in the first half to Mo.

“I see him on the training ground every day, working his ass off.

“He’s fully committed to us and he will play on Sunday – if they don’t tell me he’s sick, but I don’t expect him to be.”

Alexander-Arnold is facing a potentially life-changing decision as he considers whether to leave his boyhood club for Real Madrid, having spent the past 20 years at Liverpool.

But Slot is adamant that, like every other player in his squad, the speculation would not impact his form.

“If it would destabilise players at Liverpool that other people talk about them, then we would really have a problem,” he explained.

“If you play at one of the biggest clubs in the world, everybody, 12 months long, is talking about you. Sometimes in relation to other clubs.

“That happens so, so, so many times for the players.

“If that destabilises them then that would be a problem, not only now but in the past six months, because I think there were some talks about our players also in the last six months – and I don’t think that destabilised them at all.”

Asked if he has spoken to Alexander-Arnold in the wake of Real’s unsuccessful £15 million bid, Slot said: “I speak to every player once in a while and that is the same for Trent. So yes, I spoke to him.

“I can completely understand the question you ask, but I think you already know the answer.

“The conversations, I’ve never shared, not about Trent, about anybody.

“It was a conversation like many others we’ve had, me and Trent. Let’s leave it to that.”