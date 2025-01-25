Liverpool are scheduled to travel to Aston Villa in March and while the date and kickoff has been confirmed, it could still be rescheduled for two reasons.

With the exception of their Champions League last 16 tie in February, Arne Slot‘s side know the date and time of every cup and Premier League fixture from now until the March international break.

It comes after the Premier League confirmed Southampton‘s visit to Anfield will be a 3pm (GMT) kickoff on March 8, and the trip to Villa Park will take place on Saturday, March 15.

TNT Sports has selected the latter for its live coverage to place it in the early 12.30pm slot, although there is currently no guarantee it takes place then.

It is subject to change if:

• Villa are scheduled to play away in the Champions League the preceding Wednesday (March 12)

• Liverpool earn their place in the Carabao Cup final

With the Carabao Cup final taking place at Wembley on Sunday, March 16, Liverpool will know their fixture against Aston Villa will be pushed beyond the March international break if they qualify.

The Reds have a 1-0 deficit to overturn from the first leg against Tottenham, with the Anfield decider taking place on February 6.

As for Villa’s chances in the Champions League, they would need to first progress to the last 16 to put this fixture in doubt – they are currently ninth in the table, enough for a play-off spot.

For Liverpool, their final game before the March international break will either be a cup final at Wembley or a league trip to Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures

* All times GMT