There was lots to admire about Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Ipswich, with the Reds’ midfield “absolutely purring” currently.

Arne Slot‘s side coasted past their opponents on Saturday afternoon, remaining six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

There were strong performances all over the pitch, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah‘s goals added to by a Cody Gakpo brace.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) discuss yet another Liverpool win and focus on potential changes against PSV Eindhoven.

The good…

DAN: That midfield three is absolutely purring right now and offering the perfect combination of guile, intensity and mettle required.

Thank you, Jorg Schmadtke (and a bit of Julian Ward).

I thought it was overlooked – including by myself in the immediate aftermath on my post-match video reaction – just how brilliant Virg and Ibou were.

It’s easy to focus on the goals and the ‘best midfield in the world’ but those two gave us the platform to dominate.

Gakpo and Mo were were superb, and it feels as though no record or milestone is safe every time Liverpool play these days.

Even the subs were perfect and it was boss to see Danns the midfielder get a runout!

HENRY: I completely agree with Dan about the midfield – it has a wonderful feel to it at the moment.

Szoboszlai has found another gear in recent weeks, while that double pivot of Gravenberch and Mac Allister is class personified.

Trent was great, not least another outrageous cross for Cody’s second goal, and I thought Robbo was improved, too.

Frankly, everyone played well and it was nice to have a stress-free afternoon, which feels rare in this title race!

The bad…

DAN: Conceding late on was literally the only blot on an otherwise completely dominant display.

That and the referee inexplicably not sending Enciso off despite going WWE on Endo!

Thank god he wears that gum shield.

HENRY: You know you’re spoiled when a stoppage-time consolation goal for the opposition annoys you.

But it was annoying, nonetheless!

As Dan says, how Enciso avoided a red card is beyond me, but then we just expect this level of officiating these days.

How many changes for PSV?

DAN: I’m torn. There will be a temptation to go strongish and maintain that 100 percent record and carry the momentum on in Europe.

But with top-two secure and seemingly not a great deal of difference between first and second when it comes to the last-16 draw, the trip to a bang-in-form Bournemouth next weekend has to take precedence.

I would go with this: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; Morton, Nyoni, Elliott; Chiesa, Diaz, Danns.

That would be something like my side, but I’m fully prepared to be made to look foolish when Slot inevitably goes full strength.

HENRY: I’m very much with Dan when it comes to fielding a much-weakened team, and my XI would be extremely similar.

Yes, not winning all our group games but would be slightly annoying if it happens – again, spoiled! – but we have to look at the bigger picture.

That Bournemouth game feels huge, and incredibly tough, and we need all our key players at their freshest next Saturday.

But there’s no way the boss goes as weak as I would!