KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha lines-up before the UEFA Youth League game between Liverpool FC Under-19's and Bayer Leverkusen Under-19's at the Liverpool Academy. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Accrington Stanley: Rio Ngumoha debuts!

Arne Slot has handed 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha a debut as Liverpool host League Two side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, with eight changes to his starting XI.

Though the Reds are expected to win their 12.15pm kickoff comfortably, Slot will be eager for his side to avoid underestimating their fourth-tier opponents.

Watch Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley – Live Streams

It will be a task for a surprisingly strong, albeit rotated, Liverpool side, including a return for Caoimhin Kelleher after dropping out upon Alisson‘s recovery from injury.

Kelleher starts behind a back four of captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah and Andy Robertson.

Slot’s midfield is comprised of Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai, with more changes in attack.

Diogo Jota, Rio Ngumoha and Darwin Nunez make up a reshuffled forward line at Anfield.

There are still plenty of options from the bench despite key names being given the afternoon off, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Jayden Danns in reserve.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Quansah, Tsimikas; Morton, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Bradley, Robertson, McConnell, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Diaz, Chiesa, Danns

Accrington Stanley: Crellin; Love, Awe, Rawson, B.Woods; Khumbeni, Martin; J.Woods, Hunter, Whalley; Walton

Substitutes: Kelly, Aljofree, O’Brien, Batty, Conneely, Coyle, Henderson, Knowles, Mooney

