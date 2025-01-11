Liverpool begin their FA Cup campaign with a third round tie against Accrington Stanley at Anfield. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot has been given the perfect opportunity for his team to bounce back from a draw against Man United and loss to Tottenham, as fourth division Accrington Stanley travel to L4.

While some of the Reds’ most important players won’t start, Liverpool should still have ample quality to beat the visitors.

This is the first time Liverpool have played a League Two team in the FA Cup since beating Plymouth 1-0, in a 2017 replay at Home Park.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 12.15pm (GMT) – or 7.15am in New York, 4.15am in Los Angeles, 11.15pm in Sydney, 4.15pm in Dubai and 3.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley is being shown live on ITV 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream with ITV X here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley is shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream with ESPN+ here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream with Sportsnet+ here.

Worldwide

You can find live listings for Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

