Arne Slot has restored his first-team regulars for the trip to Nottingham Forest, making nine changes with Dominik Szoboszlai retained after his weekend return.

The City Ground awaits for the Reds, who can establish a nine-point buffer to third-place Forest with a win – though Slot and Co. will know nothing is guaranteed after their Anfield meeting.

Liverpool had only two senior players unavailable for selection with Joe Gomez (hamstring) sidelined and Darwin Nunez suspended, a welcome headache for the Reds’ head coach.

After a rest on the weekend, Alisson is restored to the lineup behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Szoboszlai is retained after playing 45 minutes in the FA Cup, joining Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in a familiar midfield – though their last start together was at Spurs pre-New Year.

Finally, Mohamed Salah returns after a rare rest and starts alongside Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, who will operate as the No. 9.

Slot has options off his nine-man bench in what is a huge match, including Conor Bradley, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa after his first goal for Liverpool on Saturday.

As for the hosts, ex-Red Neco Williams will face off against Salah while another former player in Taiwo Awoniyi is named on the bench.

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Substitutes: Miguel, Boly, Morato, Moreno, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Jota, Sosa, Awoniyi

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota