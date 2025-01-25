Arne Slot has made five changes to his starting lineup as Liverpool host Ipswich in the Premier League, with Ibrahima Konate among those returning to the side.

The Reds got the job done in midweek to guarantee their place in the Champions League last 16, with a first or second-place finish in the league phase to be finalised on Wednesday.

For now, though, all focus is on banking an important three points in the Premier League against an Ipswich side who Slot knows will make it a “tough” fixture.

Watch Liverpool vs. Ipswich – Live Online Streams

A clean sheet will be the objective for Alisson after just one in his last five outings.

The Brazilian starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson – the captain is the only defender retained from midweek for his 300th appearance.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all start after being managed in the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah remains a fixture in attack and will lineup alongside Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, who has been retained to lead the line.

As for the options on the bench, Slot can turn to the likes of Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa. There remains no Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez or Curtis Jones for Liverpool.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez, Danns

Ipswich: Walton; Burns, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Hutchinson, Morsy, Phillips, Philogene; Delap

Substitutes: Muric, Johnson, Godfrey, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Broadhead, Enciso, Hirst