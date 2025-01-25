Liverpool switch their attention to Premier League action as 18th-placed Ipswich make the trip to Anfield. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot‘s side dominated their last league outing but had last-mintue drama to thank for all three points, and we’re hoping for something a little easier on the heart this time around.

The match, however, is not live on UK TV as it takes place during the 3pm blackout period – the rest of the world is unaffected and can tune in as normal.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Ipswich is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Ipswich is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Ipswich is being shown live on the fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network 4 in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Ipswich and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can find live listings for Liverpool vs. Ipswich around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

