LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley applauds the supporters after the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Lille as Conor Bradley starts in rotated XI

Arne Slot has made four changes as Liverpool host Lille in their latest Champions League league phase clash, with a point enough to qualify for the last 16.

The Reds are in a luxury position heading into their penultimate game of the new league phase of the Champions League, knowing they will bypass the playoffs if they avoid defeat.

It may not be a straightforward night, of course, with visitors Lille unbeaten in their last 21 games, but Slot’s side should be strong enough to get the job done.

The boss has, however, opted for rotation for the Anfield clash.

Alisson is retained between the sticks behind the back four of Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones make up the midfield.

And Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez start in attack, with Diogo Jota missing out again due to injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Danns

Lille: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Cabella, Andre, Mukau, Bakker; David, Haraldsson

Substitutes: Mannone, Caillard, Gomes, Sahraoui, Meunier, Bayo, Mbappe, Ismaily, Bouaddi, Cossier

