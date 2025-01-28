➔ SUPPORT US
David Coote was initially suspended last October after footage emerged of him mocking ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Richard Sellers/PA)

David Coote gives ‘apology’ interview to the S*n after “not sober” Liverpool jibes

Shamed former Premier League referee David Coote has come out as gay and revealed that a lifelong struggle to hide his sexuality contributed to the X-rated rant that saw him dismissed from his post last year.

Coote was initially suspended last October after footage emerged of him mocking ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in a video that was widely shared on social media.

In an interview with The Sun, Coote said: “My sexuality isn’t the only reason that led me to be in that position. But I’m not telling an authentic story if I don’t say that I’m gay and that I’ve had real struggles with hiding that.

“I hid my emotions as a young ref and I hid my sexuality as well – a good quality as a referee but a terrible quality as a human being. And that’s led me to a whole course of behaviours.”

Further photographs shared by The Sun in November, which the newspaper claimed were taken during Euro 2024, appeared to show Coote sniffing a white powder through a rolled-up bank note.

“I don’t recognise myself in the cocaine video,” added Coote.

“I can’t resonate with how I felt then, but that was me. I was struggling with the schedule and there was no opportunity to stop. And so I found myself in that position – escaping.

“I’ve had long periods where I’ve not used it – but it was one of the escape routes I had. Just getting away from the stresses, the relentlessness of the job. It fills me with a huge sense of shame to say that I took that route.”

What Liverpool fans have said

Coote said he and his late mother had received death threats following decisions he made on the field and cited his own example to show how relentless abuse from the stands and on social media could impact the mental health of officials.

“I’ve received death threats during my career,” Coote revealed.

“I’ve needed an accelerated response tag on my home address for me to speak to the police in an emergency. I’ve also had messages from irate supporters hoping that I had an accident on the way home from a game. I’ve struggled and I’ve tried to get through it in my own way and made poor decisions in doing so.”

In a separate statement released late on Monday night, Coote said: “This has been one of the most difficult periods of my life. I take full responsibility for my actions, which fell way below what was expected of me.

Referee David Coote during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023.

“I am truly sorry for any offence caused by my actions and for the negative spotlight, it put on the game that I love. I hope people will understand that they were private moments taken during very low times in my life. They do not reflect who I am today or what I think.

“My focus now is on continuing to prioritise my mental health and wellbeing. I hope that my experiences, both on and off the field, can be utilised in football at some point in the future.

“Finally, I want to thank everyone who has supported me recently, in particular my family, friends, former colleagues, PGMOL and Howard Webb, and countless people across football. Special thanks also to the many strangers who have reached out with words of encouragement and support, I have appreciated it more than I can properly express.”

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (right) with match referee David Coote (centre) after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday July 11, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Oli Scarff/NMC Pool/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Coote’s contract was terminated by the referee’s body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) last December following its investigation into the initial video, in which Coote, asked for his views on a Liverpool match where he has just been fourth official, describes them as “s***.”

He then describes Klopp as a “c***,” and, asked why he felt that way, Coote says the German had “a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown.” He goes on to describe Klopp as “f****** arrogant” and “a German c***.”

Coote admitted he was “not sober” during the filming of the initial video, which he said had been made by a friend and that he had subsequently forgotten about.

Coote’s behaviour is under investigation by the Football Association and UEFA.

