On Friday, Arne Slot revealed Diogo Jota will “struggle” to play against Brentford, while Liverpool supporter groups urged the club to reduce ticket prices.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Jota is once again facing a short period out through injury after Slot revealed he will likely miss Liverpool’s match against Brentford.

On Friday morning, the head coach explained: “He felt a little bit when he came in (vs. Forest), a little niggle, during the half-hour he came in.

“He could finish the game but after he complained about it. That’s why he didn’t train yesterday. We have to see if he’s available today and of course tomorrow.”

Slot later added that “it will be a struggle” for him to make Saturday’s squad but we should “see him on the pitch in the near future again.”

Jota has already missed 11 full games through injury this season, taking his total number of matches missed since joining Liverpool to close to 85 in just four-and-a-half years.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Luis Diaz‘s reason for missing team training on Thursday was a sore throat – Slot is “expecting him” to be fit for the weekend

Liverpool supporter groups, including Spirit of Shankly, have written to the club calling for a reduction in ticket prices, warning that more raises would ‘kill the Kop’ – read the full letter here

Diary update for you all – due to television demands, Liverpool vs. Newcastle will now take place at 8.15pm (GMT) on Wednesday, February 26. Really thinking about the fans…

And another one! Plymouth vs. Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round will be played on Sunday, February 9 at 3pm (GMT)

Ibrahima Konate has admitted that Slot’s style of play leaves him ‘less exposed’ at centre-back than in Jurgen Klopp‘s last season

Six players are to be absent for Brentford on Saturday, including Kristoffer Ajer, Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey

More from This Is Anfield

To gain greater insight into Brentford‘s season so far and the threat they could pose Liverpool, This Is Anfield spoke to Bees regular Billy Grant (@billythebee99):

“The midfield battle will be important. “The Danish trio of Norgaard, Mathias Jensen and Mikkel Damsgaard matching up against Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will be interesting. “As we love a fast break, Mbeumo vs. Andy Robertson and Kevin Schade vs. Trent will be key, too.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City have signed Erling Haaland up to a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2034!

Man United have turned down an approach from Napoli for Alejandro Garnacho, we all know who they’re trying to replace (BBC Sport)

Chelsea are also looking at Garnacho as well as Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens, according to Sky Sports – haven’t they got enough wingers?!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day, January 17, in 1978, Liverpool beat third-division Wrexham 3-1 in the fifth round of the league cup thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from the king, Kenny Dalglish.

LFC History also notes that it was the first time we saw Phil Thompson rep his dodgy perm!

On an unrelated note, ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Arbeloa was born on this day, five years later, in the historic Spanish city of Salamanca.

The World Cup winner played 98 times for the Reds from 2007 to 2009 before leaving for Madrid where he won two Champions Leagues, two Copa del Rey titles and La Liga.