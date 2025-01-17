Liverpool now know when they will make the trip to Plymouth for their FA Cup fourth-round tie, with the date and kickoff time now confirmed.

Arne Slot‘s side were drawn against the Championship side after securing their place in the fourth round with a 4-0 win over League Two’s Accrington Stanley.

It means another long trip to the south coast for supporters, who have already made the trek to Southampton (twice) and Brighton, and have Bournemouth to come on February 1.

Home Park is playing host for the fourth round tie, and the meeting will take place on Sunday, February 9, kicking off at 3pm (GMT).

The match will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

Plymouth are bottom of the Championship, and Miron Muslic is their new manager after Wayne Rooney was sacked on New Year’s Eve.

The last time Liverpool played the Pilgrims was in 2017 when the Reds won a replay at Home Park thanks to a rare Lucas Leiva goal after the Anfield tie finished 0-0.

The only two players who were involved in the first team setup then and now are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool’s 600-mile round trip to Plymouth will follow the League Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham at Anfield (February 6) and precede the rearranged Merseyside derby (February 12).

It is a fixture that Slot will be expected to rotate in, as he did against Accrington Stanley, as the Reds have just one free midweek between now and the end of February.

Liverpool fixtures in January & February

Brentford (A) – PL – Saturday, Jan 18, 3pm

– PL – Saturday, Jan 18, 3pm Lille (H) – UCL – Tuesday, Jan 21, 8pm

– UCL – Tuesday, Jan 21, 8pm Ipswich (H) – PL – Saturday, Jan 25, 3pm

– PL – Saturday, Jan 25, 3pm PSV (A) – UCL – Wednesday, Jan 29, 8pm

– UCL – Wednesday, Jan 29, 8pm Bournemouth (A) – PL – Saturday, Feb 1, 3pm

– PL – Saturday, Feb 1, 3pm Tottenham (H) – LC – Thursday, Feb 6, 8pm

– LC – Thursday, Feb 6, 8pm Plymouth (A) – FA Cup – Sunday, Feb 9, 3pm

– FA Cup – Sunday, Feb 9, 3pm Everton (A) – PL – Wednesday, Feb 12, 7.30pm

– PL – Wednesday, Feb 12, 7.30pm Wolves (H) – PL – Sunday, Feb 16, 2pm

– PL – Sunday, Feb 16, 2pm Man City (A) – PL – Sunday, Feb 23, 4.30pm

– PL – Sunday, Feb 23, 4.30pm Newcastle (H) – PL – Wednesday, Feb 26, 8.15pm

* All times GMT