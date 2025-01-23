Federico Chiesa is not expected to leave Liverpool for Serie A this month despite ongoing rumours, but Italy boss Luciano Spalletti has encouraged him to move.

Chiesa looks to be finally enjoying the fruits of a long integration process at Liverpool, coming off the bench in three of the last four games and scoring his first goal.

But that comes amid speculation over his future, with reports in Italy continuing to link the winger with a swift return to Serie A.

A number of clubs have been credited with an interest, though the player’s agent has insisted Chiesa will not be leaving Liverpool and is committed to the cause at Anfield.

Nevertheless, Italy manager Spalletti is “very much in favour” of the 27-year-old moving back to Serie A in order to closely monitor him as a key player for the national team.

Speaking to Vivo Azzurro TV, per Foot Italia, he explained: “We’re hoping that Chiesa can play with more continuity and that we can see him train and play regularly.”

Asked if he would like Chiesa to return to domestic football in Italy – where he spent eight years as a senior player with Fiorentina and Juventus – Spalletti firmly agreed.

“Yes, I would be very much in favour of having Chiesa under our watch in terms of the level of our football, to reintegrate him,” he replied.

“Because those who have this quality of looking you in the eye and breaking the line in front of them to get to the next one…there aren’t many of them.”

While it is unlikely to be an overriding factor when it comes to Chiesa’s long-term plans, it will certainly be considered given how few outside of Serie A are involved in the Italy setup.

There were only five players from clubs beyond Italy in Spalletti’s last squad and only two of those – goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Sandro Tonali – are regular starters.

In fact, of the 57 players called up since he took over in 2023, only 11 currently play for clubs outside of the country.

Three of those only left Serie A in the summer and two of those, Ciro Immobile and Giacomo Bonaventura, are no longer in Spalletti’s plans.

Though that could speak more to the lack of Italian players establishing themselves in top-flight leagues outside of their own country, it underlines the challenge Chiesa could face at international level.

It is unfair pressure on Liverpool’s new No. 14 at this stage in his club career, particularly as he has required a longer period than hoped to find his feet since leaving Juventus.

There is unwavering support from within the club, however, with Arne Slot repeatedly showing his faith in Chiesa with the belief that he will eventually be an important player.

Chiesa has played 51 times for Italy since his debut in 2018, but has missed the last six games since an ever-present run at the Euros as he focuses on his fitness.