Liverpool helped two lower-league clubs train in the recent freezing conditions, with the club and Arne Slot being described as showing “total class.”

The snow, ice and negative temperatures have caused havoc for many clubs’ training schedules over the last week.

Across the north west, many clubs were affected but not Liverpool. Thanks to the Reds’ riches, they have under-soil heating at their AXA Training Centre and access to indoor pitches at the neighbouring academy.

Over the last week, Liverpool have offered out their facilities to ninth-tier Bury and FA Cup opponents Accrington Stanley.

Bury, who are managed by Scouser Dave McNabb, trained at the academy on Saturday and thanked Liverpool on X.

Bury, who are managed by Scouser Dave McNabb, trained at the academy on Saturday and thanked Liverpool on X.

Liverpool’s “total class” with Accrington Stanley

Before Accrington Stanley’s match at Anfield, they were faced with issues as their training ground and stadium were covered in snow.

Liverpool were on hand to help, though, giving them access to pitches in Kirkby.

Manager John Doolan is from the local area and used to coach at the academy, even helping develop Trent Alexander-Arnold as an under-7s player.

After Liverpool’s 4-0 win, he said: “We trained at Liverpool Academy yesterday (Friday). So we had a difficult week this week with the weather, like everyone has.

“We’ve done different things. We’ve been indoors, we’ve done yoga. We got a soccer dome that we rented out, Liverpool offered us their indoor facility yesterday in Kirkby which, ironically enough, I obviously grew up in Kirkby.

“So I moved from Liverpool when I was four or five, so to work for the academy then go back and just see how much advanced [it is], it’s kicked on and how the first team are based in there.

“[It] was a brilliant gesture from them to be honest.”

The Accrington Stanley chairman, Andy Holt, also had kind words for the club, writing: "LFC were total class, as is Arne Slot. [They] literally could not have treated us any better."

The Accrington Stanley chairman, Andy Holt, also had kind words for the club, writing: “LFC were total class, as is Arne Slot. [They] literally could not have treated us any better.”

Among all the multi-million transfer stories, it is refreshing to hear positive news about the club’s assets being used for good – long may it continue.