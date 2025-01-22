Ibrahima Konate would reportedly “love” to sign a new contract at Liverpool, but only if it is on the “right terms.”

Earlier this week, Konate revealed that the Reds have offered him a new contract, simply answering “yeah” when asked about the situation.

That said, the Frenchman also said “that’s another conversation” when quizzed over whether he would choose to sign an extension at Liverpool.

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are taking centre stage, but Konate’s current deal expires at the end of next season.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has claimed that the defender “would love” to sign on the dotted line with the Reds, and is happy at the club.

That said, the 25-year-old would only accept an offer “on the right terms,” as he potentially keeps an eye on what happens with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah.

Reddy points out that should any of them sign a new deal, it could “offer guidance as to whether Liverpool’s highest bracket of wage has increased,” leading to a “trickle-down effect.”

Those close to Konate think his consistency and ‘gold-standard partnership’ with Van Dijk “should be reflected in how well he is rewarded,” as well as his “status in the squad.”

Konate contract extension vital for Liverpool

The idea of Konate leaving Liverpool in 2026, or before then for that matter, is a grim prospect for Liverpool.

The Reds’ No.5 has to be seen as the future of Arne Slot‘s defence, considering Van Dijk turns 34 this year and won’t go on forever.

Granted, Konate’s injury problems have been a concern for Liverpool – he is yet to start more than 17 Premier League games in a season – but handing him a fresh contract still makes sense.

To lose a possible world-class centre-back ahead of his peak years would be negligent by the Reds, but they have put themselves in an awkward position because of the current situation with their three superstars.

For now, the focus has to be on tying them down, but it is essential that Liverpool don’t take their eye off the ball with Konate.

He has become an indispensable figure, and if he can stay fit, his importance is only going to grow as the years pass.