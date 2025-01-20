Ibrahima Konate has confirmed that he has been offered a new Liverpool contract, but would not offer any insight into whether he is close to signing it.

The Frenchman’s current deal at the club expires in 2026 and as a key pillar in defence, tying him down to another long-term deal is one of many priorities for the club.

Reports in France over the last year claimed Liverpool had opened talks over a new contract, one of many Richard Hughes and Co. have to sort with 15 expiring between this summer and 2027.

We all know the stand-off continues for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Konate was the latest to be quizzed on his future when he fronted reporters on Monday afternoon.

Asked if he had been offered a deal, Konate replied: “Yeah.” The follow-up was then if he is close to signing it, he then replied: “That’s another conversation!”

It came after he was initially posed the question of if he is close to putting pen to paper on a new deal, to which he said: “Who talked about that a few months ago?

“The club didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything. It’s one person that said that.

“I didn’t know, after I spoke with the club but I think I am really focused on what happens now. We will see what will happen.”

The 25-year-old is one of the first names on the team sheet when he is fit and available, which has not always been the case throughout his Liverpool career with 112 appearances from a possible 205 since joining in 2021/22.

It should be no surprise, however, that Liverpool are eager to tie the No. 5 down to a contract beyond 2026 having shown his world-class potential when readily in the side.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Which contract is the priority for Liverpool to sort?</h2> <ul> <li>Mo Salah</li> <li>Virgil van Dijk</li> <li>Trent Alexander-Arnold</li> </ul> </section> <p>

Fabrizio Romano is likely the “one person” Konate was referring to as he reported in December that talks were ongoing and that the club were “confident” in reaching a final agreement.

Let’s hope that remains the case as none of us want to be drawn into more speculation about key players as we have enough on our plate with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.