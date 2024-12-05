A positive update regarding Ibrahima Konate‘s Liverpool future has emerged, amid plenty of fallout from the 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Konate was a big loss at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening, with the likes of Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez struggling at the back.

The Frenchman’s importance is undeniable, and taking to X, Fabrizio Romano explained that talks over a new deal are heading in the right direction, with Liverpool “confident” about the situation.

“Talks over new deal for Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool keep proceeding as planned, club confident to get it sealed,” Romano wrote.

?? Talks over new deal for Ibrahima Konaté at Liverpool keep proceeding as planned, club confident to get it sealed.#LFC management and coaching staff happy with Ibrahima as they want him to be part of long term project. pic.twitter.com/9jnyGH24vW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 5, 2024

“LFC management and coaching staff happy with Ibrahima as they want him to be part of long term project.”

Konate’s current contract expires in the summer of 2026, so tying him down to an extension as soon as possible is imperative – though a queue for deals is building up!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Mo Salah has eclipsed Wayne Rooney and set a Premier League record for goals and assists in the same game, in 214 fewer matches! Is he the best player in the world?

Ryan Gravenberch and Salah have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for November, with Arne Slot up for the manager prize (LFC)

Liverpool fans sense that there is an “uncomfortable conversation” needed over Darwin Nunez. He was so poor last night!

Girona suffered a shock cup exit to a FOURTH-TIER side days before their Champions League clash with Liverpool next week. They couldn’t even score with a defender in goal!

More from This Is Anfield

The draw at Newcastle has been dissected by Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) and Nish Veer (@CouchNish), with Nunez causing plenty of frustration:

“He’s just incredibly frustrating to watch. I couldn’t believe my eyes when he lashed at that effort and it went nowhere near the goal – you just have to laugh. “Nunez is just far too inconsistent to rely on. He shows glimpses, but that isn’t enough at this level and after all the time he’s spent at the club. “I never want to pile on a player and won’t do so with Nunez, but he’s ineffective far too often and some of his ball use at Newcastle made me want to rip my hair out.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Graham Potter has been mentioned as an option for both Wolves and West Ham, amid doubts over Gary O’Neil and Julen Lopetegui’s respective futures! (talkSPORT)

Lopetegui is expected to be in charge for the Hammers’ trip to Wolves next Monday, though. The same applies to O’Neil, but his position is thought to be untenable! (Sky Sports and Telegraph)

Pep Guardiola is “so happy” to have Kevin De Bruyne back, following a good performance in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. We could really do without him hitting top gear! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1999, Steven Gerrard scored his first-ever Liverpool goal – where has that 25 years gone?

The legendary midfielder’s slaloming effort came in a 4-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, on this day in 2009, Gerrard made his 500th appearance for Liverpool, in a forgettable goalless league draw against Blackburn at Anfield.