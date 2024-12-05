➔ SUPPORT US
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans sense "uncomfortable conversation" needed over Darwin Nunez  

Liverpool fans sense “uncomfortable conversation” needed over Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez continues to divide opinion among Liverpool supporters, not least after a disappointing performance against Newcastle.

The Uruguayan started in the 3-3 draw away to the Magpies on Wednesday, leading the line and hoping to repay Arne Slot‘s faith in him.

Nunez was far from alone in struggling to hit top gear for Liverpool, but he was one of his side’s least effective players.

The 25-year-old had fewer touches (25) than any other starter, per FotMob, and only completed two more passes (eight) than Erling Haaland (six) managed at Anfield last Sunday.

Nunez also missed a great opportunity in the second half, skewing an effort horribly wide, summing up a below-par night.

On X, various Liverpool fans have been reacting to his performance, with mixed results on show.
 

A chunk of the fanbase have now run out of patience…

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

That said, a few still have faith in Nunez coming good…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What are your thoughts on Nunez’s Liverpool future? Let us know in the comments section.

