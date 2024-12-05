Darwin Nunez continues to divide opinion among Liverpool supporters, not least after a disappointing performance against Newcastle.

The Uruguayan started in the 3-3 draw away to the Magpies on Wednesday, leading the line and hoping to repay Arne Slot‘s faith in him.

Nunez was far from alone in struggling to hit top gear for Liverpool, but he was one of his side’s least effective players.

The 25-year-old had fewer touches (25) than any other starter, per FotMob, and only completed two more passes (eight) than Erling Haaland (six) managed at Anfield last Sunday.

Nunez also missed a great opportunity in the second half, skewing an effort horribly wide, summing up a below-par night.

On X, various Liverpool fans have been reacting to his performance, with mixed results on show.



A chunk of the fanbase have now run out of patience…

Darwin Nuñez missed 2 BIG chances today, he also had the least amount of touches of any outfield player that played 90 mins today. There are better options out there & club has to start looking at them seriously. pic.twitter.com/IlDsaxD27f — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) December 4, 2024

Nunez does far too many bad things for me, in terms of ever becoming a truly top player for Liverpool. Some of his use of the ball is awful. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 4, 2024

You watch Isak and Nunez on the same pitch and you see the difference in quality between the two, we employ a donkey — Maxence (@Xenceee) December 4, 2024

Has to be Diaz up front until Jota gets back. Play Nunez in the cups — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) December 4, 2024

Darwin Nunez missed two big chances tonight. It’s not the first time he’s missed sitters that have cost us. We all want him to succeed desperately, but it’s not good enough anymore. — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) December 4, 2024

I love him but there is an uncomfortable conversation to be had regarding Darwin Nunez. Look at Isak tonight, that’s the kind of #LFC number 9 we thought we were getting in Darwin Nunez. I don’t doubt his work ethic but his quality in front of goal is not good enough. — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) December 4, 2024

Only thing worse than this Nunez performance is that I'm going to inexplicably see a sizable part of the fanbase blame it on everyone but him — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) December 4, 2024

That said, a few still have faith in Nunez coming good…

Arne Slot has nullified Darwin. The No9 isn't getting many chances, he's not a reliable goal threat and he's stopped creating for others. He's doing a *job* for the team out of possession but it's like using double-sided sticky tape to hang a picture when you ideally need a nail. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 5, 2024

Disgusting the meltdown people are having over a draw away at Newcastle, especially the backlash towards Nunez. He was utterly pathetic this game but this season he’s done what’s needed of him and his press is unreal, all the people crying to sell him will sing his praises soon. pic.twitter.com/vNTBNSyAms — Adam (@skronchy) December 4, 2024

Nunez isn’t getting enough chances right now, yes he was poor but that doesn’t change the fact that he isn’t getting enough service. Look at the goals we scored yesterday, those types of goals are literally his bread and butter. We don’t create those types of chances for him. — ? (@Lifeuknow1) December 5, 2024

A bit harsh on #Nunez tonight yeah he missed a few real good chances tonight but he's constantly on the press he's getting back he's work rate has improved he just needs to get the right balance and start scoring goals — THE OLD WAYS.???? ???? YNWA (@MUFFDUFF69) December 4, 2024

The reality with Nuñez is that he'll still have a part to play in this season. Rather than whining or rage-baiting every time he takes the pitch, just deal with the fact that he's wearing the shirt and back him. You can do your post-mortems when he's gone. — El Mans (@el_mansfield) December 5, 2024

