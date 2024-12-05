Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s creative brilliance helped Liverpool earn a 3-3 draw at Newcastle on Wednesday, as he set a new Premier League record.

The Reds fell well below their usual level against the Magpies, dropping two points and arguably finding themselves fortunate to get anything from the game, despite leading late on.

Jarell Quansah had a tough night at right-back, playing in an unfamiliar role and rarely looking comfortable there, and it became clear that a substitution was needed in the second half.

It was the introduction of Alexander-Arnold that helped change the game – Quansah was shifted to centre-back and Joe Gomez was taken off – with Liverpool’s vice-captain registering two assists.

SALAH IS HIM! ? Liverpool lead for the first time – and what a goal it is ?#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/MdXDmOp3XV — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2024

The 26-year-old twice teed up Mohamed Salah with inch-perfect passes from the right-hand side, allowing the Egyptian to fire the Reds into a 3-2 lead.

Alexander-Arnold saw his assist tally in the Premier League rise to 61 in the process, making him the first-ever defender to reach 60 in the competition’s history.

He was level with Andy Robertson on 59 going into Wednesday’s match, so he will no doubt be letting his teammate know about overtaking him!

Sign him up, Liverpool!

This was a night that once showed what a priceless asset Alexander-Arnold is for Liverpool and why losing him next summer would be disastrous.

No right-back in Europe is close to matching his ability on the ball, with his two assists for Salah made to look so simple.

Liverpool looked a completely different side when Alexander-Arnold came on, with all due respect to Quansah, and he will surely return to the starting lineup at Everton on Saturday.

To reach 60 assists in the Premier League is a fantastic achievement, especially considering he is still only 26, and there are hopefully many more to come.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Trent Alexander-Arnold's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

Those links with Real Madrid are refusing to go away, though, and it does arguably feel as though he is the most likely to depart Liverpool out of him, Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Alexander-Arnold has the chance to not only be the future captain of his boyhood club, however, but also emulate his hero Steven Gerrard and become one of the greatest players in the Reds’ history.

His assists on Wednesday mean he sits joint-24th with Riyad Mahrez in the all-time Premier League standings, with Nolberto Solano (62), Matt Le Tissier (63), Raheem Sterling (64), Alan Shearer (64) and Gareth Barry (64) all within sight.