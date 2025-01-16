Jayden Danns will certainly have impressed any watching scouts as the young striker scored just 11 minutes into Liverpool U21s’ 3-1 loss to Sparta Prague.

Liverpool U21s 1-3 Sparta Prague U21s

PL International Cup, AXA Training Centre

January 15, 2025

Goals: Danns 11′; Siler 22′, Uhrincat 40′, Schanelec 69′

Danns celebrated his 19th birthday on Thursday, five days after scoring at Anfield in the FA Cup and a day after another finish for the U21s at the AXA.

The striker is subject of loan interest this month, with the likes of Plymouth, Derby and Cardiff linked, but it remains to be seen whether Arne Slot will sanction a temporary move.

It is likely that scouts were in attendance as Liverpool hosted Sparta Prague in the Premier League International Cup regardless – and those watching on saw a strong side take to the field.

After a month without a game, coach Barry Lewtas named the likes of Trey Nyoni, James McConnell, captain Amara Nallo, James Norris and Tom Hill in his lineup, with many seemingly awaiting January moves.

McConnell also came off the bench against Accrington Stanley on Saturday and it was the midfielder who sent Danns through for his opener, the striker rounding the goalkeeper before finishing well to make it 1-0 after 11 minutes.

Unfortunately from there it proved a frustrating night for the young Reds, with Sparta going 2-1 up before the break through Radek Siler and Jakub Uhrincat.

Siler saw two more goals ruled out for offside in the first half alone and Sparta remained in the ascendency after half-time.

Lewtas made three changes on the hour, likely pre-planned, with both Nallo and Danns coming off along with midfielder Michael Laffey as Wellity Lucky, Ranel Young and James Balagizi came on.

Kyle Kelly later replaced Tommy Pilling and within a minute of that change Sparta had made it 3-1 through Tomas Schanelec, who beat Kornel Misciur from range.

Liverpool pushed for another goal, with both Hill and Nyoni seeing efforts thwarted, but they were left disappointed in exiting the cup with four defeats from four.

There are likely to be a number of changes to Lewtas’ squad in the coming fortnight, not least with Danns and McConnell being considered for loan moves.

Norris and Hill could also be expected to depart along with fit-again substitute Balagizi, while Dominic Corness was absent on Wednesday night ahead of a possible transfer.

Any moves at this stage of the season will see youngsters promoted to the U21s in their place, with the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Lucas Pitt and Kareem Ahmed primed to step up.

The U21s will be in action again on Saturday with the visit of West Brom in the league, with the absence of Kieran Morrison and Trent Kone-Doherty among others in midweek suggesting it will be a different XI for the weekend.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Pinnington, Jonas, Nallo (Lucky 61′), Norris; McConnell, Laffey (Balagizi 61′), Nyoni; Hill, Pilling (Kelly 68′), Danns (Young 61′)

Subs not used: Trueman, Spearing

Next match: West Brom (H) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, January 18, 2pm (GMT)