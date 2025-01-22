Liverpool maintained their 100 percent record in the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Lille at Anfield, and we’ve taken a look at moments you may have missed!

Arne Slot‘s side did not need to hit third gear as they ended Lille’s 21-game unbeaten streak on Tuesday evening, with Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott‘s goals getting the job done.

The Reds guaranteed their place in the last 16 with a game to spare, which presents the perfect opportunity to rest and rotate at PSV next week.

The goals were, obviously, the highlights from the clash but here are five things you may have missed from the latest victory.

Salah tapping the badge

Mo Salah tapping the badge. ?? pic.twitter.com/xL8kP4hL6x — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 22, 2025

It was magical watching the way Salah plucked the ball from the air throughout Tuesday’s match, he was seemingly everywhere at all times – and his goal was a deserved one.

His celebration at the Anfield Road End is starting to become a regular sight, but we couldn’t help but latch onto him tapping the Liverpool badge as he turned back towards the fans.

He wants to stay, we want him to stay. Get it done, Liverpool.

Jones with the apology

Curtis Jones had quite a few up in arms when he spoke of how he idolised Eden Hazard as a kid, before then taking to social media to say he would still rather have Salah in his team.

The Hazard-Salah debate has been raging on for years and Jones could sense what the reaction would be, but after he set up the opening goal, he made a clear ‘hands up’ apology to the fans.

We would say it was not necessarily needed but it was amusing nevertheless.

Chiesa is just a fan, isn’t he!

Harvey puts us 2-1 up and Chiesa continues his run of celebrating like he scored. ??#LFC pic.twitter.com/sDLIYdWntL — Asim (@asim_lfc) January 21, 2025

Watching Federico Chiesa celebrate goals is going to become a hobby at this rate, he’s just brilliant.

He was the first one over to Elliott despite not being on the pitch, and we absolutely love him for it. Those rumours that he is unhappy and would consider a move were always nonsense.

More of this please, Feddy.

Mo Farah or Mo Salah?

Mo Farah, Mo Farah.. running down the wing… Farah, Farah… oh dear ?@GabbyLogan? pic.twitter.com/Y6x6dWQ6gI — Jonathan Beckett (@jbecketto2) January 21, 2025

You cannot blame Gabby Logan for mistakingly referring to Salah as Olympic long-distance runner Mo Farah such is the way he covered the pitch, and it was a gaffe Robbie Fowler poked fun at too.

“The first Liverpool player to become Mo Farah,” he joked on Amazon’s broadcast, to which Logan responded: “This new format is a marathon, not a sprint.” Touche.

‘You’re not singing anymore’

It wasn’t good in the ground and it is not now on reflection either.

Lille fans made constant noise inside Anfield and readily challenged the upper Anfield Road End to match their energy, which they did and then we conceded.

But after Elliott’s goal the sound of ‘You’re not singing anymore’ started to increase in volume. The game is gone.