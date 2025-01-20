If you’ve grown tired of the Mo Salah and Eden Hazard comparisons you are not alone, and Curtis Jones made sure to clarify where he stands after comments he made to Rio Ferdinand.

Irrespective of how many records Salah breaks and the unbelievable tally of goals and assists he has, there will always be a comparison to Hazard and his skill set.

The two are undoubtedly among the finest footballers to grace the Premier League and it is why a debate on the topic is never too far away.

We all know where we stand on the matter, though!

Jones, however, disturbed the beehive when speaking to TNT Sports‘ Ferdinand about which players he liked to watch, and he knew he’d attract attention by dropping Hazard’s name.

“My one and I know this might go a little bit left with our fans because the comparison is always there, but [Eden] Hazard,” Jones said.

“Hazard is the one, I know we compare with Mo all the time, and I’ve been into it with Mo.

“As a player from who I’ve seen as a kid, when I loved and was studying the game and I wanted to be like a player, I feel like it was Hazard.

“He was the one who every game I’d watch him I was just like, ‘Wow, that’s football’.”

You certainly cannot blame Jones for his choice of role models, Hazard’s brilliance on the ball made him unplayable – but that doesn’t mean Liverpool’s No. 17 would choose him over Salah.

The one I’d rather have in my team ? pic.twitter.com/Eb7ugwubdY — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) January 20, 2025

After his comments made their way to social media, Jones took to X to post a recent selfie with Salah and the caption: “The one I’d rather have in my team.”

Is right! We’d have the player who has scored 175 goals in 284 Premier League appearances over the one with 85 in 245, too.

• READ: Jones admits he felt “hard done by” – but Slot brings “fresh start”

Sensing that Jones had already stirred the pot, Ferdinand went the extra length to ask if he would rather watch Hazard over Gerrard. It got the response you would expect.

“Nah, because I can’t hear a wrong word about him,” Jones said of Gerrard, his former U18s coach. “If overall I could be like a player, then it would be him.

“I feel like we play in a different way but if I could have what he has in terms of his press, tackling and then the flip side he could drag the team with him and become the main one in his team.

“Plus he’s a Scouser and made the team his, things like that. And that’s the other side of the game that I want.”