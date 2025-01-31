With Jordan Henderson touted with a move from Ajax to Monaco before the end of the transfer window, the ex-Liverpool captain has been blasted for his actions.

Thursday brought the surprise news that Henderson was expected to depart Ajax for a third move in a 18 months as he neared a transfer to Monaco.

It came after a failed and highly controversial spell in Saudi Arabia and a swift escape to the Netherlands, where he became captain of Ajax.

But amid speculation over his future, Henderson chose not to wear the armband as he started in their 2-1 win over Galatasaray in the Europe League on Thursday night.

Henderson played 77 minutes in a result that saw Ajax through to the knockout playoffs, with goalkeeper Remko Pasveer captaining the side instead.

According to De Telegraaf, a frank conversation with technical director Alex Kroes, who insisted Ajax would not sign any documents for a transfer, has now seen Henderson back down.

It is explained that Henderson’s “thoroughly professional image had suffered a major blow” after he “threatened to no longer play for Ajax if the club did not cooperate in a free transfer departure to AS Monaco.”

He was criticised as “downright childish” for not joining celebrations when Bertrand Traore and Kian Fitz-Jim scored, and he also “missed the lap of honour” at full-time.

“Henderson is said to have explained his unprofessional behaviour by stating that he had let his head spin,” the report continues, with the midfielder – represented by the same agency as Trent Alexander-Arnold – insisting “he is not at all wired to force a departure.”

Ajax have ruled out a transfer this month but it is suggested they would be willing to allow the 34-year-old – whose contract expires in 2026 – at the end of the season.

As was the case when he left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq, Henderson’s actions have soured his reputation among supporters and pundits alike.

Wesley Sneijder, former Ajax and Netherlands midfielder, criticised his decision not to captain the side against Galatasaray, saying he should “be a man and stand up.”

Ronald de Boer was another who rejected the notion that giving Pasveer the armband was in order to avoid clouding the occasion, saying: “It is simply nonsense. Henderson simply has other things on his mind and apparently does not want to respond to it.”

It remains to be seen if there will be another twist in the tale before the window closes in France on Monday, but as it stands it appears as though Henderson will stay at Ajax.