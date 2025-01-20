It’s been a mixed day of Liverpool news, with Ibrahima Konate making a big contract claim and Diogo Jota ruled out for “weeks” through injury.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Speaking to the media on Monday, Konate provided a significant update regarding his future at Anfield.

When asked if Liverpool had offered him an extension, the Frenchman said “yeah,” adding that him accepting it is “another conversation” and that “we will see what will happen.”

Konate is such an important player for the Reds, and the future leader of their defence, assuming he can shrug off his injury-prone nature.

With his current deal expiring in 2026, Liverpool must ensure they don’t get themselves into another sticky contract situation, but the fact that he seems happy at the club can only bode well.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Jota will be out for “weeks not months,” Arne Slot revealed. Do Liverpool have to think about his future this summer?

Konate has also admitted that he is playing through pain currently, so that he “can die for this team.” It’s commendable, but Liverpool must manage him carefully

Curtis Jones has cleared up his Eden Hazard-Mo Salah comments, calling his teammate “the one I’d rather have,” despite saying he loved watching the former Chelsea player as a kid

Slot has explained why Liverpool wanted to sign Martin Zubimendi last summer. It hasn’t gone too badly without him!

A chirpy Jones has admitted he has felt “hard done by” at times at Liverpool, but Slot has brought a “fresh start” to his career

Jamie Carragher has spoken about Liverpool and Arsenal having a “different mentality” in the title battle, with the Reds’ past success standing them in good stead compared to their rivals

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson has written about normality returning in the title race in terms of the winning points total this season, which should only aid Liverpool:

“We’re now beyond the halfway point of this Premier League season and Liverpool sit top of the table with 50 points from their 21 matches. “That’s an average of 2.38 points per game, meaning they would finish the campaign with 90 points if they carried on like they are. “That would be enough to win the Premier League title in at least 20 of its seasons since its inception in 1992 – there were also 90-point years in 2003/04 (Arsenal) and 2008/09 (United). “It would be a highly impressive tally by Arne Slot in his first season, but the truth is, there is every chance that fewer points will be enough.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Tottenham are reportedly set to stick with manager Ange Postecoglou, despite their 3-2 defeat away to Everton leaving them 15th in the Premier League table (football.london)

West Ham are said to have tabled a £57 million offer for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. What a signing that would be! (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

AC Milan are thought to be interested in signing out-of-favour Chelsea attacker Joao Felix. Is there a more nomadic player in European football? (Sky Sports)

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim has called his side “maybe the worst” in the history of the club. You absolutely love to see it! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1994, Matt Busby passed away at the age of 84.

Busby is of course most remembered for being a legendary manager of United, but he was also an excellent servant for Liverpool during his playing days.

The Scot made 122 appearances for the Reds between 1936 and 1939, also captaining them.