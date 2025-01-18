Liverpool are on the road again as they meet Brentford in the Premier League, with three points a must after two without. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Gtech Community Stadium is 3pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.
Teams
Brentford: Flekken; Roerslev, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Janelt, Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Wissa
Subs: Valdimarsson, Mee, Ji-soo, Henry, Konak, Maghoma, Jensen, Carvalho, Schade
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez
