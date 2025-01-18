Liverpool travel to play Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium with Arsenal hot on their tails in the Premier League title race. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot‘s side may have beaten Brentford 2-0 at Anfield earlier in the season, but they will be well aware that Thomas Frank’s team are a different prospect in west London.

No team have won more games at home in the Premier League this season than the Bees, but they have hit a blip in form with just one in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Here is how to watch Brentford vs. Liverpool, with the match not on UK television.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network 4 in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

You can find live listings for Brentford vs. Liverpool around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

