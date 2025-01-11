➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 11, 2025: The official Mitre match ball seen before the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Accrington Stanley FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley – Follow the FA Cup clash here!

It’s an early start for Liverpool as Arne Slot oversees his first match in the FA Cup, with League Two’s Accrington Stanley the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.15pm (UK), the referee is Lewis Smith.

Watch Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley – Live Streams

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Quansah, Tsimikas; Morton, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Bradley, Robertson, McConnell, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Diaz, Chiesa, Danns

Accrington Stanley: Crellin; Love, Awe, Rawson, B.Woods; Khumbeni, Martin; J.Woods, Hunter, Whalley; Walton

Subs: Kelly, Aljofree, O’Brien, Batty, Conneely, Coyle, Henderson, Knowles, Mooney

Our coverage updates automatically below:

