Liverpool play PSV Eindhoven in their final Champions League league phase game, as they look to make it eight wins out of eight. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Philips Stadion is 8pm (UK), the referee is Tobias Stieler (GER).
Teams
PSV: Benitez; Karsdorp, Boscagli, Obispo, Mauro Jr; Bakayoko, Land, Veerman, Saibari; Pepi, Til
Subs: Drommel, Schiks, De Jong, Driouech, Badabi, Kuhn, Ledezma, Nagalo, Abed
Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas; Endo, McConnell, Elliott; Chiesa, Gakpo, Danns
Subs: Jaros, Davies, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, Nallo, Morrison, Norris, Morton, Nyoni
