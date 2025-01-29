Liverpool play PSV Eindhoven in their final Champions League league phase game, as they look to make it eight wins out of eight. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Philips Stadion is 8pm (UK), the referee is Tobias Stieler (GER).

Teams

PSV: Benitez; Karsdorp, Boscagli, Obispo, Mauro Jr; Bakayoko, Land, Veerman, Saibari; Pepi, Til

Subs: Drommel, Schiks, De Jong, Driouech, Badabi, Kuhn, Ledezma, Nagalo, Abed

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas; Endo, McConnell, Elliott; Chiesa, Gakpo, Danns

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, Nallo, Morrison, Norris, Morton, Nyoni

