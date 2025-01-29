Liverpool travel to play PSV Eindhoven as they look to complete their Champions League league phase with eight wins from eight matches. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

With it mathematically possible for PSV to still finish in the top eight and skip the play-off round, the hosts will be going all out to win against old rival Arne Slot.

Meanwhile, Liverpool only need to draw or see Barcelona drop points to secure top spot, though a second-place finish would make very little difference to their prospects down the line.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Eindhoven, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool is live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, which is available to live stream with TNT Sports here.

US Viewers

PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream with Paramount here.

Canada Viewers

PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Listings for PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool around the world can be found on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Ziggo Sport 2 in the Netherlands, which is available to live stream with Ziggo Sport here.

