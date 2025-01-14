Liverpool travel to play Nottingham Forest with the hosts knowing a win would give them their first league double over the Reds in 62 years.

The Reds make the trip to the City Ground on Tuesday evening, as third hosts first in the Premier League.

It feels like a significant match in the title race, with victory for Liverpool a major statement of intent, but dropped points suggesting that cracks may be appearing.

Should Forest win, they will record their first league double over the Reds since the 1962/63 season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side won 1-0 at Anfield back in September, with substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi netting the only goal to give them their first victory at Anfield in 55 years.

More away day brilliance from Liverpool?

Liverpool and Forest have won the most away matches in the Premier League this season, with seven apiece.

The Reds are averaging three goals per away league game in 2024/25 to date, totalling 27 from nine outings.

Slot’s men have also won all 12 league games when scoring the first goal.

Only Liverpool (14) have won more Premier League matches this season than Forest, who have won 12.

A bogey ground for the Reds

Liverpool’s 1-0 win at the City Ground last season was their first in the league in 14 visits since October 1984.

Only twice have the Reds scored more than once in a visit since then, in January 1990 and April 1999.

From August 1955 onwards, only one Liverpool player has scored more than once away to Forest (in the last 32 league visits) – Ian Rush in a 2-2 draw in January 1990.

Since Forest’s promotion in 1977, the Reds have won only four out of 22 league trips there, and in the Premier League, they have won seven of the 15 meetings home and away.

Liverpool are seeking a second successive league win at Forest for the first time since October 1984 – they have scored just five goals in seven Premier League visits to the City Ground.

Forest eyeing seven wins in a row

Forest’s win at Wolves last time around saw them become the only team in the Premier League this season to win six matches in a row.

This is the first time they have won six successive top-flight games since May-September 1979 and the first time in one season since 1966/67.

Forest currently have 40 points, which is twice as many as they garnered in 2023/24 at the same stage (20 games).

That said, Forest have scored just 11 home league goals this season, which is the lowest figure of all teams in the top 14 of the division.

Nineteenth-place Leicester have also scored 11.

This season’s scorers

Nottingham Forest: Wood 12, Gibbs-White 4, Elanga 3, Aina 2, Hudson-Odoi 2, Milenkovic 2, Sosa 2, Yates 2, Awoniyi 1, Jota Silva 1, Murillo 1

Liverpool: Salah 21, Diaz 12, Gakpo 12, Jota 7, Nunez 4, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, Szoboszlai 3, Konate 2, Van Dijk 2, Alexander-Arnold 2, Elliott 1, Chiesa 1, Danns 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).