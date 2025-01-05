As Liverpool host Man United in the Premier League, they will be looking to extend their brilliant defensive record against their rivals at Anfield.

Liverpool’s 45 points from 18 games this season is a tally more than double that of Man United‘s.

Rarely have the Reds been such big favourites for this game and the recent history points towards Liverpool taking three points.

Man United have not scored in the last 507 minutes of league football at Anfield – that’s eight eight hours and 27 minutes!

If Liverpool avoid defeat, they will equal their club record of going nine home league games unbeaten against Man United. The nine-game best that currently stands was from 1970-79.

Anfield history against Man United

The Reds have only conceded one goal in the last eight encounters at Anfield, in December 2018 in a 3-1 Liverpool victory.

They have also kept five clean sheets in the last seven league games home and away and seven in the last 10.

Liverpool have also been exceptional in attack, winning by at least three goals in four of the last seven top-flight encounters.

At Anfield, Liverpool are unbeaten in the last eight league clashes, with four wins and four goalless draws – their longest run without defeat against the Red Devils in front of the Kop since the 1970s.

In the last six on home soil, Liverpool have scored 16 times to the visitors’ one. In the last eight encounters home and away, Liverpool have scored 26 goals while conceding six of the 32 goals scored in total.

Liverpool are looking to record their sixth league double over Man United since 1992.

Virgil van Dijk’s anniversary & Mo Salah’s Man United success

Sunday marks the seventh anniversary of Virgil van Dijk making his Liverpool debut, a match against Everton at Anfield in which he scored the winner in a 2-1 FA Cup third-round victory.

Mo Salah is one goal away from joining Thierry Henry in joint-seventh place on the all-time Premier League goalscorers chart – Henry scored 175 goals.

The Egyptian requires three goals to register 20 league strikes in a season for the club for the fifth time and the first occasion since 2021-22.

He is also just two goals away from recording 100 for the club in the Premier League at Anfield.

With 15, Salah has scored more goals than any other player in the fixture’s history. Steven Gerrard and United’s George Wall are next on the list with nine apiece.

Those 15 goals – the most he has scored against any club – have come in 16 appearances, 12 of the goals coming in the league.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his first Premier League start against Man United at Old Trafford in January 2017.

It is more than 25 years since Liverpool were last awarded a league penalty against their rivals at Anfield, Jamie Redknapp netting at the Kop End in a 2-2 draw in May 1999.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 20, Diaz 12, Gakpo 11, Jota 6, Nunez 4, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, Szoboszlai 3, Konate 2, Van Dijk 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Elliott 1

Man United: Garnacho 8, Hojland 7, Rashford 7, Fernandes 6, Diallo 5, Eriksen 4, Zirkzee 4, Casemiro 3, Antony 1, De Ligt 1, Evans 1, Maguire 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).