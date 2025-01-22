➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez after the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Lille OSC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool fans notice how Darwin Nunez helps Mo Salah “look more threatening”

Liverpool fans have been showing their appreciation for Darwin Nunez‘s performance against Lille, not least the way he complements Mohamed Salah.

The Reds won 2-1 at Anfield on Tuesday night, making it seven wins in a row in the Champions League this season.

With Jota out injured and Cody Gakpo rested, Nunez led the line for Liverpool, fresh off the back of his match-winning heroics at Brentford last weekend.

The Uruguayan produced a lively performance, continuing to back up Arne Slot‘s comments about his work-rate being as important as goals last month:

“If you only look at goals, he hasn’t scored the amount of goals that he wants to score, or we want a number nine to score, but he does have impact in his work-rate. He’s part of a team that scores a lot of goals and is winning a lot.”

These Liverpool supporters took to social to hail another positive contribution from Nunez, from his work ethic to the impact he has on Salah.

Nunez clearly has some work to do when it comes to winning round the masses at Liverpool, but this has been a good few days for him.

The 25-year-old’s impact away to Brentford could be season-defining come May, while against Lille, he put in a fantastic shift.

His aforementioned distance covered sums that up, with Liverpool’s No.9’s team ethic something that can never be questioned, and he does seem to have an on-pitch connection with Salah.

Nunez created three chances (joint-most) and won more tackles than any other player (4/4), per FotMob, showing what an impact he had both on and off the ball.

The key for him now is to find a consistent run of convincing form, with Jota’s injury giving him a great chance of earning minutes.

Starting Nunez at home to Ipswich in the Premier League on Saturday makes sense, with Diaz potentially being given a breather and Gakpo returning.

