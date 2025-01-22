Liverpool fans have been showing their appreciation for Darwin Nunez‘s performance against Lille, not least the way he complements Mohamed Salah.

The Reds won 2-1 at Anfield on Tuesday night, making it seven wins in a row in the Champions League this season.

With Jota out injured and Cody Gakpo rested, Nunez led the line for Liverpool, fresh off the back of his match-winning heroics at Brentford last weekend.

The Uruguayan produced a lively performance, continuing to back up Arne Slot‘s comments about his work-rate being as important as goals last month:

“If you only look at goals, he hasn’t scored the amount of goals that he wants to score, or we want a number nine to score, but he does have impact in his work-rate. He’s part of a team that scores a lot of goals and is winning a lot.”

These Liverpool supporters took to social to hail another positive contribution from Nunez, from his work ethic to the impact he has on Salah.

??Darwin covered 10.57 KM today. The most distance covered by any of our attackers & the 2nd highest in entire team https://t.co/R9XPgbaTfK — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) January 21, 2025

Even though he didn't score and shouldn't have been offside at the end, I thought Nunez had a decent game. Maybe could have done better with his chance but his work-rate and some of his passing was very good. — HITMANHARJ ? (@hitmanharj) January 21, 2025

With Nunez, Salah gets more involve inside the box, and looks more threatening , and with Diaz as 9 Salah literally struggles a little bit to get involve in the box. Diaz too look better as LW. — Shubham (@breathelfc) January 22, 2025

Though Darwin Nunez was fantastic all game against Lille. Didn’t get a goal but made all the right runs, consistently kept on the press and some very good passes to Salah. Looked very confident. — Anthony Maruwa (@anthonymaruwa) January 21, 2025

We can’t fault his work ethic on the pitch, he’s so good at creating those spaces for Salah. He causes mayhem for defenders which opens up those channels for Salah. Nunez plays Salah scores — Sundeep (@sagoo1604) January 22, 2025

Darwin Núñez with the most tackles and chances created ??? pic.twitter.com/l0oyvwQnzC — H (@TheLiverpoolEra) January 21, 2025

Nunez had a good game today. Don't let anyone tell you different. Salah is clearly better when he is there. Definitely starts vs Ipswich ?#LIVLOSC — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) January 21, 2025

Darwin Nunez APPRECIATION Post ?? Was Absolutely OUTSTANDING Today – Didn't Drop Running ?? Darwin Nuñez today vs Lille 3 chances created

4/4 tackles won

3 clearances

6 recoveries

4/7 ground duels won pic.twitter.com/tImQNmzOw7 — ??? ???????? ??? (@LFCUNLOCKED) January 21, 2025

Darwin Nunez on defensive set pieces has been brilliant today. How many has he won lol — George Chomakov (@chomakovg) January 21, 2025

Nunez clearly has some work to do when it comes to winning round the masses at Liverpool, but this has been a good few days for him.

The 25-year-old’s impact away to Brentford could be season-defining come May, while against Lille, he put in a fantastic shift.

His aforementioned distance covered sums that up, with Liverpool’s No.9’s team ethic something that can never be questioned, and he does seem to have an on-pitch connection with Salah.

Nunez created three chances (joint-most) and won more tackles than any other player (4/4), per FotMob, showing what an impact he had both on and off the ball.

The key for him now is to find a consistent run of convincing form, with Jota’s injury giving him a great chance of earning minutes.

Starting Nunez at home to Ipswich in the Premier League on Saturday makes sense, with Diaz potentially being given a breather and Gakpo returning.