Liverpool have a strong squad but are still thin in defensive areas for the visit of Man United to Anfield in the Premier League.

Arne Slot provided a positive update on Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley‘s fitness in his pre-match press conference, but Liverpool remain weakened at the back with Joe Gomez set for a spell out.

While Liverpool are strong favourites for the match – they have more than double Man United‘s points tally – the Reds should take caution from their two defeats to their rivals last season.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

Here’s what Slot revealed in his press conference:

Joe Gomez will be “out for a few weeks, that’s for sure”

Bradley and Konate will take part in team training “for the first time” on Friday

Trent Alexander-Arnold “will be playing on Sunday”

Slot “assumes everybody’s fit” apart from Gomez

Liverpool’s XI vs. Man United

It was hardly surprising news but Slot has already confirmed one starter, saying Alexander-Arnold “will be playing” after refusing to reveal details of talks over the player’s contract situation.

We also know that Gomez won’t be playing. As the only match-fit centre-half in the squad, Jarell Quansah should be the man to replace him.

The more difficult predictions to make are in midfield and attack, where Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota will be pushing for a start.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson will hope to keep his place at left-back as Kostas Tsimikas returns to full match sharpness.

Here is how Liverpool will likely line up vs. Man United:

We’ve gone for Szoboszlai to start instead of Jones, based on the Hungarian having only played 13 minutes in the last two weeks due to suspension

Slot will probably stick with a front three of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo which worked well against Tottenham and West Ham

Robertson keeps his place at left-back despite Tsimikas’ presence

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Slot was asked if resting players was a possibility given Man United‘s poor form. Bemused, he answered: “No, I’m not going to plan to rest any player because it’s a big game.”

This may be true, but resting a player isn’t necessarily the same as squad rotation. With a goal off the bench against West Ham, Jota will feel himself worthy of a start.

The same can be said for Curtis Jones after a strong showing at the London Stadium. Thankfully, those who don’t play against Man United have games against Tottenham and Accrington Stanley to be a part of.

In an alternative scenario, we would see:

Jota start his first match since October 20 against Chelsea

Jones keep his place ahead of Szoboszlai in the side

Gakpo drop out so Diaz can play on the left

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Liverpool should be too strong for Man United. Whatever team Slot picks, if the Reds press with enough intensity and are clinical, Ruben Amorim’s side shouldn’t pose an issue.

They must be aware of Man United‘s pace on the break with Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund, but Liverpool are as well-placed as anyone to deal with their potential threat.

Get control of the match and this is Liverpool’s to win.