Liverpool will welcome back at least one player to their squad for Man United‘s visit, but one defender is guaranteed to miss out after injury last time out.

The Reds have enjoyed a rare week between games, allowing Arne Slot‘s side to recharge over the New Year before welcoming a struggling Man United to Anfield.

Liverpool are on a 23-game unbeaten run across all competitions, while United’s new boss Ruben Amorim has been forced to discuss relegation possibilities after sliding to within seven points of the drop zone.

Here’s who is ruled out and who could be available for Sunday’s league clash:

The big news to emerge on Friday was that both Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley were involved in team training for the first time since their injuries on November 27.

“Curious and interested to see where they exactly are,” Slot said, eluding to the fact that neither could be involved against United as they must first prove their fitness.

It is positive news nevertheless in the wake of Joe Gomez‘s hamstring injury, a blow which is to keep him “out for a few weeks” at least.

“Joe is, of course, not in a good place when it comes to his injury,” Slot told reporters. That’s not what we wanted to hear after his valuable contributions of late.

Thankfully, there were no other absences to report on an injury or illness front, with Dominik Szoboszlai‘s return from suspension a timely one.

With seven days between the trip to West Ham and the visit of Man United, Slot could make just two changes to his starting lineup.

The enforced change would see Jarell Quansah replace Gomez while Curtis Jones could make way for Szoboszlai after he sat out the previous game and played just 13 minutes against Leicester.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Man United

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate*, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley*, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa, Danns

* Doubt