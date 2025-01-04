Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has been a regular in first-team training over the last few years but is now expected to return to his native Brazil permanently.

The 22-year-old signed a £1.8 million deal to make the move to Merseyside in 2020 and readily found himself part of Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad, while appearing for the club’s under-21s.

Pitaluga arrived from Fluminense after being spotted by former goalkeeper coach John Achterberg, who noticed the young ‘keeper during Brazil’s triumphant campaign in the Under-17 World Cup in 2019.

He was held in high regard by those within Klopp’s first-team setup but has experienced varying degrees of success when sent out on loan to Macclesfield, St Patrick’s Athletic and Livingston.

Despite still being on loan at the latter, reports in Brazil have stated that the young goalkeeper is now set to rejoin Fluminense on a free transfer.

As per UOL Esporte, “negotiations are in place” to see Pitaluga return to Brazil with conversations ongoing between Liverpool and Fluminense.

O Globo adds that the move will be on a free transfer and that it was Liverpool who “sought to make the deal” after Pitaluga voiced his desire to return to Brazil and his former club.

While there is to be no transfer fee, Liverpool will acquire 40 percent of Pitaluga’s rights – this will entitle them to a future fee if he is sold later in his career.

As abovementioned, Pitaluga is still at Livingston having agreed to a season-long loan deal but, with just two appearances and none since November, a recall is imminent to sign off on this move.

The 22-year-old will not be arriving at Fluminense as their first choice as 44-year-old Fabio has that role, while Vitor Eudes is expected to be retained as the backup option.

Pitaluga never made a first-team appearance for Liverpool but was named in a matchday squad seven times across the 2021/22 and 2023/24 seasons.